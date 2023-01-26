Those most at risk are those who experienced more severe symptoms during the infection, who had previous health problems, smokers and ex-smokers. Those least at risk are the vaccinated

The researchers also found that developing long Covid was more likely among people with pre-Covid health problems, smokers and ex-smokers, women, and people who had experienced more severe symptoms during the course of the Covid-19. infection.

Led by Megan Landry, project director of the George Washington University Campus Covid Support Team, the researchers looked at a sample of 1,338 cases among students, faculty, staff and others on campus, a mostly young, healthy population. “However, we found quite high long Covid symptom prevalence rates,” said Lynn Goldman, dean of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and coordinator of the study. importance of getting the vaccine and staying up to date with the boosters, which protect against an initial serious illness and the development of long Covid”.