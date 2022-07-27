A new study coordinated by the University of Birmingham and published in Nature Medicine indicated 62 symptoms associated with Covid-19 up to 12 weeks after infection. Among the most frequent are anosmia (loss of smell), shortness of breath, chest pain and fever. But also amnesia, apraxia, intestinal incontinence, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, swelling of the limbs. Demographic groups and lifestyles that expose people to the greatest risk of developing long Covid have also been identified