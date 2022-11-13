Long Covid affects asthmatics and allergy sufferers. “Asthma, especially when it is kept under control with the use of appropriate drugs, is not a predisposing factor for serious Covid-19 disease (the one, so to speak, that brings people to hospital and puts them at risk of life) – he tells beraking latest news Salute Mario Picozza, president of FederAsma & Allergie -. However, some studies have shown that in asthmatic subjects the sequelae of Covid-19 (commonly called long Covid) may include an exacerbation of asthma symptoms with a consequent increase in the use of drugs, especially inhalers, to control asthma. ”

While on the side, anti-Covid vaccines have been reported problems after vaccination for asthmatics or allergy sufferers? “Allergic reactions to the vaccine in high-risk patients (previous anaphylactic reaction to any drug / vaccine; allergy to multiple drugs; intolerance to drugs containing polyethylene glycol or polysorbate 80 and mast cell disorders, including urticaria and angioedema) although they are much more frequent than vaccinated Covid-19 in the general population, they are mainly mild and late, more likely to affect women, “replies Picozza.

“People at high risk of allergic reactions and anaphylactic to vaccination, (previous anaphylactic reaction to any drug / vaccine; allergy to multiple drugs; intolerance to drugs containing polyethylene glycol or polysorbate 80 and mast cell disorders, including hives and angioedema) have mostly been vaccinated in a ‘protected environment’ at hospitals ready for any adverse events.

A Trieste study – continues Picozza – has shown, for these people, one frequency of mild and moderate allergic reactions of about 30% (one third). Approximately 80 times higher compared to the general population. It does not appear that other types of allergies or the presence of asthma are related to the development of allergic events to vaccination. ”