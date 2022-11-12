Home Health Long Covid, here’s who is most at risk
Long Covid, here’s who is most at risk

Long Covid affects asthmatics and allergy sufferers. “Asthma, especially when it is kept under control with the use of appropriate drugs, is not a predisposing factor for serious Covid-19 disease (the one, so to speak, that brings people to hospital and puts them at risk of life) – Mario Picozza, president of FederAsma & Allergie told beraking latest news Salute -. However, some studies have shown that in asthmatic subjects the sequelae of Covid-19 (commonly called long Covid) can include an exacerbation of asthmatic symptoms with a consequent increase in the use of drugs, especially inhalers, to control asthma “.

While on the anti-Covid vaccine side, have any problems been reported after vaccination for asthmatic or allergic subjects? “Allergic reactions to the vaccine in high-risk patients (previous anaphylactic reaction to any drug / vaccine; allergy to multiple drugs; intolerance to drugs containing polyethylene glycol or polysorbate 80 and mast cell disorders, including hives and angioedema) although they are much more frequent compared to vaccinated Covid-19 in the general population, they are mainly mild and late, with greater probability of affecting women “, replies Picozza.

“People at high risk of allergic and anaphylactic reactions to vaccination, including those with a previous anaphylactic reaction to any drug / vaccine; allergy to multiple drugs; intolerance to drugs containing polyethylene glycol or polysorbate 80 and mast cell disorders, including hives and angioedema ) were mostly vaccinated in a ‘protected environment’ at hospitals ready for any adverse events. A Trieste study – continues Picozza – has shown, for these people, a frequency of mild and moderate allergic reactions of about 30% ( one third). A proportion about 80 times higher than the general population. It does not appear that other types of allergies or the presence of asthma are related to the development of allergic events to vaccination “.

