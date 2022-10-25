Home Health Long Covid mainly affects women, an Italian study confirms. There are also differences in symptoms
Health

Long Covid mainly affects women, an Italian study confirms. There are also differences in symptoms

by admin
Long Covid mainly affects women, an Italian study confirms. There are also differences in symptoms

«Our data, just presented at the international congress of the European respiratory society in Barcelona, ​​confirm that the women are more likely to be afflicted with long Covid with respect to men ”: he affirms it Guido Vagheggini, pulmonologist referent for chronic respiratory failure of the Department of Specialized Medicine of the North West Tuscany ASL. “Being a woman – observes the doctor – represents an independent risk factor for the onset of long Covid, both among the subjects who have been hospitalized in the acute phase, and in those treated at home”.

From the research they emerged differences in symptoms as well: “We found some differences in symptoms: compared to males, female patients report breathing difficulties, concentration difficulties and fatigue more frequently, with a more severe impact on daily living activities and a worse perceived quality of life,” he said. Vagheggini. However, she added, “it is not yet clear why the long Covid affects one subject rather than another, but it seems that there is a correlation with the persistence of a prolonged state of inflammation: women in their forties, fifties and sixties and those with chronic diseases would seem to be most affected and it is not yet known what effect the acute Covid treatments have on the probability of developing long Covid and its severity, but it seems that the vaccination can reduce the severity of symptoms after infection».

The study began in April 2020 and so far, only in the Valdera and Alta Val di Cecina areas, over 750 patients with long Covid have been evaluated, 60% of whom with acute forms that did not require hospitalization. “Over a third of the subjects evaluated after three months from Covid – specifies Vagheggini – reports psychological symptoms such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression and in 50% of them there may be alterations in lung function tests, breathing difficulties, fatigue and symptoms of psychological stress ».

See also  How to set iPhone standby video recording?Teach you to turn off the screen to realize iOS secret recording - Mr. Crazy

According to the doctor, «the Long Covid can constitute ainsidious health emergencywith an important individual and social impact, because it often affects subjects of productive age and previously in good health ».

You may also like

Alzheimer’s, a cocktail of drugs for future therapies

What to eat after training: five suitable recipes

Sifo: “Schillaci’s choice is the most appropriate and...

Covid, the sub-variant BQ.1 in the US is...

From Covid pathologies also for the skin

Di Silverio (Anaao Assomed): “Here are our three...

Lamezia, the ‘fast track’ protocol starts at the...

Doctors Vs Nurses, the eternal dispute of the...

What is the Polypill and why it saves...

Medicine test. Consulcesi: “With reform double chance to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy