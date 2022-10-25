«Our data, just presented at the international congress of the European respiratory society in Barcelona, ​​confirm that the women are more likely to be afflicted with long Covid with respect to men ”: he affirms it Guido Vagheggini, pulmonologist referent for chronic respiratory failure of the Department of Specialized Medicine of the North West Tuscany ASL. “Being a woman – observes the doctor – represents an independent risk factor for the onset of long Covid, both among the subjects who have been hospitalized in the acute phase, and in those treated at home”.

From the research they emerged differences in symptoms as well: “We found some differences in symptoms: compared to males, female patients report breathing difficulties, concentration difficulties and fatigue more frequently, with a more severe impact on daily living activities and a worse perceived quality of life,” he said. Vagheggini. However, she added, “it is not yet clear why the long Covid affects one subject rather than another, but it seems that there is a correlation with the persistence of a prolonged state of inflammation: women in their forties, fifties and sixties and those with chronic diseases would seem to be most affected and it is not yet known what effect the acute Covid treatments have on the probability of developing long Covid and its severity, but it seems that the vaccination can reduce the severity of symptoms after infection».

The study began in April 2020 and so far, only in the Valdera and Alta Val di Cecina areas, over 750 patients with long Covid have been evaluated, 60% of whom with acute forms that did not require hospitalization. “Over a third of the subjects evaluated after three months from Covid – specifies Vagheggini – reports psychological symptoms such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression and in 50% of them there may be alterations in lung function tests, breathing difficulties, fatigue and symptoms of psychological stress ».

According to the doctor, «the Long Covid can constitute ainsidious health emergencywith an important individual and social impact, because it often affects subjects of productive age and previously in good health ».