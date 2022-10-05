Covid-19 causes symptoms of psychiatric disorders to increase by more than 10% in the twelve months following the disease. And 20% other signs such as lack of concentration and attention. And so, while all the other symptoms of the Coronavirus infection decrease one year after the infection, depression, anxiety and insomnia increase instead. These are some of the results of the first study conducted in Italy, which lead scientists to consider a surprising and worrying new element: unlike the other symptoms that develop during the acute phase, psychiatric ones seem to occur after the disease. And go on for a long time. All this in one of the most difficult historical moments for Italian psychiatry, struggling with a ‘structural failure’ of many of the territorial and hospital articulations of mental health, a decline in mental health departments (from 183 to 141), a dramatic escape of medical personnel (in 2025 there will be a lack of one thousand psychiatrists and nine thousand health professionals) and resources available to one third of those of the other main European countries (3% instead of 10). In short, completely forgotten by the PNRR.

The data were disseminated by the Italian Society of NeuroPsicoFarmacologia (SINPF) on the occasion of the international publication in the Spanish journal of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the first study, all Italian, conducted at the university hospital of Udine, where it reiterates the need to establish a National Agency for Mental Health which, 44 years after the reform, can review the entire sector at 360 degrees “.

Covid, symptoms such as brain fog can last more than two years August 17, 2022



I study

Research, Mental health symptoms one year after acute Covid-19 infection: Prevalence and risk factors, was conducted in the University Hospital of Udine, between March and May 2020. The aim was to examine all patients (hospitalized and outpatient) the mental health symptoms associated with Covid-19, with the related causes, over a period twelve months from the onset of the disease. The reference sample was 479 individuals, with a slight prevalence of women (52.6%). Of these, 47.2% still had at least one symptom one year after contracting the infection.

Long Covid, 17 million cases in Europe. Women are more at risk by Fabio Di Todaro

September 20, 2022



“The newest and most surprising aspect of this data – he explains Matteo Balestrieri, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Udine and director of the Psychiatric Clinic of the University Hospital of the city and national co-president of the Italian Society of Neuro Psycho Pharmacology – is that while most of the symptoms (neurological, respiratory, gastrointestinal and rheumatological) had decreased compared to the onset of Covid, psychiatric ones were significantly increased (+ 10%) as well as the lack of concentration and attention (+ 20%). It should also be noted that those who presented neurological, rheumatological and gastrointestinal symptoms at follow-up were more likely to suffer from symptoms of psychiatric disorders one year after infection. Furthermore, the study could find a greater risk of presenting lack of concentration and attention in those who complained of psychiatric symptoms at the time of the onset of Covid-19 “.

Exhausted by the pandemic, that chronic fatigue that Covid has left us by Roberta Villa

September 23, 2022



Depression and anxiety

Why is this study important? “For at least three reasons – he specifies Claudio Mencacci, emeritus director of Psychiatry at the Fatebenefratelli-Sacco hospital in Milan and co-president of SINPF -: firstly, the most frequent psychiatric symptoms, i.e. depression, anxiety and insomnia, the so-called common mental disorders (CMD) with an estimated global prevalence over the life span of between 25.9% and 32.6%, represent a considerable loss of health over the life span. Second, a growing body of evidence indicates that Covid-19 survivors may have lasting cognitive impairments, possibly due to the experience of a more severe disease and pre-existing cognitive frailty. Finally, an increasing number of studies suggest that those with Coronavirus infection experience poor sleep quality and psychiatric distress in the form of persistent somatic symptoms, with public health implications in terms of worsening quality of life. “.

Post-Covid brain fog: how to recover energy and focus by Irma D’Aria

September 28, 2022



The difficulties of intervention

This study also shows that the need for mental health has grown even more during and after the pandemic and the long-term effects are still undefined. “44 years after the psychiatric reform we are observing a progressive structural failure of many of the territorial and hospital articulations of mental health – explain Balestrieri and Mencacci -. We are in fact facing a decrease in departments from 183 to 141, a significant reduction in places read in hospital wards around 10% (-400), a massive decrease in staff, an increase in all residential situations and non-return to normal life. The State-Regions conference has set the quota for mental health at 5% of the national health fund which for 2022 is 122 billion euros but in reality the average effective allocation of the regions is about 3%, far from the 10% target indicated in the EU for high-income countries. users have fallen inexorably from 850,000 in 2017 to less than 730,000 in 2020 of which a large percentage over 45 and this is not a good follow no as an indicator of a slow loss of appeal for public structures with evident damage to all mental health “.

Among the problems there is also the flight of medical and nursing staff from departments already understaffed for years, so much so that in 2025 there will be another 1000 psychiatrists between retirements and resignations as emerges from a recent study by Anaao-Assomed and about 9000 nurses / psychologists / social workers / therapists. “A situation – the experts conclude – that we hope will be ‘remedied’ by the next government with the establishment of a National Agency for mental health that can review the entire sector at 360 degrees”.