Long Covid patient at 31: “I have no choice but to persevere”

Again and again Timo* fluctuates between hope and hopelessness. But he fights, every day. His wife made him promise to do this. She is his everything, his support. “She’s totally with me and we’ll get through this together. She is a power woman,” enthuses the computer scientist in an interview with FOCUS online. The two have been a couple since they were 18. In 2020 they got married in a civil ceremony. The big celebration is still to come. Corona, the restrictions and finally Long-Covid prevented them.

The late effects of the infection hit Timo in November 2021 with drastic effects that tie him to bed for many hours of the day. At times the once active wakeboarder lies in the quiet, darkened room because any stimulus would be too much. He is seriously ill, from one moment to the next, is in need of nursing care in between, has been unable to work for a year and a half, has been dealing with a disability pension for 31 years instead of career plans.

“Last year I didn’t leave the house for four months because it just wasn’t possible,” says Timo, describing his condition. He just lay at home, it was “enduring instead of living”. The illness destroyed his life, as well as that of his wife. She shattered dreams of the future. Start a family, travel the world, grow old together. Nothing was left of that.

Her tears tear his heart apart. Nevertheless, she stands by her husband unconditionally. She recharges her batteries through sport, with friends and family. “It would be our dream to catch up on the wedding,” says Timo. This gives both of them strength. The long-Covid patient tells more of his tragic story on the phone. A voice that was quite strong that day announces:

FOCUS online: Nice that we can make calls. This is not a matter of course with your illness. How has your day looked so far?

Timo: Uneventful, like the last ones. Most of the time I wake up quite early because I have had insomnia since my corona infection. For the past two days, however, I’ve been feeling a little better after a sharp slump.

What does that mean?

Timo: I can watch TV every once in a while and distract myself a little more. A month ago I had a pretty good phase for me. I took some lives. That means I could move around the house without any problems and help out a bit around the house. I even built a closet. That was quite a lot for me. Since then, however, it has thrown me back again.

That is, how much time do you spend lying in bed?

Timo: I can no longer be really active like before. But I always have a few hours a day to do a little something and I’ve now found that things can go uphill. I was lucky that I went into remission. That gave me hope at the time. On my best days I managed 8000 steps. I thought I’d be able to go back to work soon. I would also have the benefit of being able to work from home as a software engineer. That would be relatively possible if I could achieve a certain stability. That means I don’t have to get completely healthy to be able to work again. I was in this state for two or three weeks, I’ve already written to my colleagues that I could start reintegration soon. But unfortunately that didn’t last. It slowly got worse again.

Frustrating, I imagine.

Timo: Of course, and yet it is one of the reasons why I am also convinced that we can get well again. Nothing is permanently damaged in the body, but some processes simply don’t work properly anymore. Because to a certain extent, the body can even manage to recover itself, as in my case, even if it was only temporary. I am convinced that if you understand the mechanisms and can possibly support them with medication, many people can get well again.

So you definitely have hope that you will get well again or at least get healthier?

Timo: So I personally don’t believe in it. I hope so, but I think it’s very unlikely that I’ll recover just like that. I’m too fact-oriented. I know the research situation too well for that. Very few will make a full recovery. You have to be realistic. We’re talking about five percent. Sure, I’m not giving up hope for that five percent. Of course it’s very unlikely, but I felt that things could get better.

What was possible in those moments?

Timo: During that time I was able to meet up with friends again. Luckily my birthday fell into it, so I received a few guests again.

So that means you always have to balance exactly how much is going right now.

Timo: This is exactly the biggest problem, which is why I got into a bad condition in the first place. At the very beginning, right after my corona infection, I was still doing relatively well. I also made my first attempt at work after about two weeks. Then, all of a sudden, all these symptoms started happening to me.

Which were they?

Timo: All of a sudden I developed sleep disorders, at the same time I had a totally irregular, often high heart rate. It all came suddenly. I went for a walk and then I developed circulatory problems. Then the whole cascade started with the typical symptoms. These are fatigue, sleep disorders, concentration disorders, stress intolerance. Another big problem was that at the beginning the doctors always told me you had to move. I’ve always been the type of person who can’t really sit still. So I moved, went for a walk. A little further every day, I stuck it out – until I completely collapsed, ended up in a wheelchair and ended up in the hospital.

I only found out later through self-help groups: That was exactly the wrong thing the doctors advised. They actually treated me badly.

That sounds tough.

Timo: Yes, now you can say that the medical profession may not have been trained enough in 2021. The problem is, to this day, many doctors still recommend lots of exercise. For many of those affected, this leads to a complete collapse, to a crash. I still get a lot of reports of my experiences because I deal with the topic of long-Covid very openly and in public.

At the same time you get a lot of headwind, experience stigmatization and conspiracy theories are held against you. What do you specifically want from Karl Lauterbach, Bettina Stark-Watzinger and those responsible?

Timo: We need a large scale awareness campaign so that more people understand what this disease means to the individual. That the general medical profession is also well informed and no longer makes harmful therapy recommendations.

We also need a research agenda on the topic. In Germany in particular we have top-level research in this area. But everyone says there is a lack of money. It is not enough if people are hired for a few months, long-term research structures are needed to find solutions – for example with drug studies. There is still no therapy! Long-Covid is also an economic problem. Millions of workers are missing. And that will stay with us for a long time. With Omikron there is also Long-Covid. The risk is still there.

Why is the process so slow here, do you think?

Timo: The attitude that everything will take care of itself is still far too widespread among those responsible. It doesn’t!

It reminds me of the early days of AIDS – and at the same time it gives me hope. It also took too long for a resolute search for solutions. Today, however, people living with HIV can lead normal lives. We can prevent transmission or even for HIV as a chronic disease we have therapies. Those affected have a normal life expectancy and, with treatment, have a good quality of life. I wish for something like that too. That with Long-Covid and ME/CFS we have normal quality of life, normal life expectancy again through therapies.

That reminds me once again of your dreams of starting a family, traveling the world, growing old with your wife.

Timo: At the moment, if I don’t get well again, none of this will come true. At least I’m not a nursing case anymore. Well, I can more or less take care of myself, at least in the house. But at the worst stages, my wife had to take care of everything, cooking me food because I just lay in bed all day. I had to eat in bed because I couldn’t sit up and sit up for long.

Everything you set your mind to, whatever you set as a goal, is gone because I’m surviving at the moment. That’s the only thing I have, that I survive. Probably won’t die next year. But otherwise I have nothing to work towards. I can’t set myself any goals either. None that I can be sure I can somehow achieve because everything is completely unpredictable.

Now let’s look into a distant future where there are actually therapies. What dreams would you realize first with your wife?

Timo: I think the first thing we would do is just take a short vacation somewhere, just get out of the house again. Just take part in life again. My wife is now at a wedding again, this time from her best friend’s, which she has to go to alone again. We’d just maybe go out to dinner together. It really is the little things that make up part of life. I would enjoy it in a completely different way.

And make up for the wedding?

Timo: Yes, that is high on the agenda. We didn’t cancel it entirely, just postponed it, more or less indefinitely. But that is of course at the top of the priority list. The wedding with many friends is certainly a dream.

Also something from which you draw strength again and again?

Timo: Yes, in any case. In general, we have no alternative! So the alternative is that you take the rope. That’s not an option. So we have no choice but to persevere. And try to draw attention to this disease.

*The full name is known to the editors.

Contact points for long and post-Covid: How to find help

