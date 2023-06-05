Long Covid / Pronova BKK launches digital supply pilot

Pronova BKK

Many people with Long Covid feel left alone with their illness and find it difficult to find suitable therapy options. In cooperation with DOCYET, Pronova BKK is launching a pilot project to support affected policyholders.

Anyone who falls ill with Long Covid suffers from sometimes life-threatening symptoms such as fatigue syndrome. In many cases, those affected are unable to work months after a corona infection, and normal life is hardly possible. What they all have in common is the difficult search for suitable therapies and the recognition of the disease.

Corona supply gap

Pronova BKK would like to support affected customers in finding the right treatment for them. Together with DOCYET, it is the first health insurance company to start a pilot project. “We see a high and urgent need for support, especially with Long Covid, and want to make a contribution to the best possible care,” explains Dr. Imke Schmitz-Losem, consultant doctor at Pronova BKK. Because long-Covid research is still in its infancy. For the treatment of late and long-term consequences after a corona infection, there is still no central help and contact directory.

Web-based Anamnesis-Dialogue

“That’s why, in the first step, we write to insured persons suffering from Long Covid based on various criteria and invite them to fill out a web-based questionnaire,” explains Schmitz-Losem. Behind the questionnaire is a digital, chat-based care guide who, in addition to corona-related symptoms, also asks about previous illnesses. On this basis, there are offers that are intended to simplify the search for long-Covid therapies: depending on the result of this digital anamnesis dialogue, you will then be guided to various treatment and therapy offers. “In addition, four specially trained colleagues from case management are available to our policyholders to provide individual advice and to find solutions,” explains the doctor. “The current test phase is initially an exclusive offer for selected policyholders. We would like to expand this – after the test phase has hopefully been successfully completed.”

