Long-Covid: research for a billion dollars

The USA is investing more than one billion US dollars in the so-called Recover project, in which therapies for serious problems caused by Covid-19 are being tested. This was announced by the US National Health Institute (NIH).

“We know that when patients are suffering, we can never act fast enough. The NIH is committed to pursuing a fully coordinated and rigorously scientific approach to identify treatment options for the millions of people living with Long-Covid,” said the executive director of the US Institutes of Health, Lawrence Tabak.

USA: 23 million affected

It is estimated that up to 23 million people in the United States are currently suffering from long-Covid. There is also data from Europe on the problem of Long-Covid. Scientists at the Charite University Hospital in Berlin assume that around ten percent of patients with mild to moderately severe Covid 19 disease suffer from symptoms such as exhaustion and exercise intolerance for more than four weeks after the acute phase. If these symptoms last for more than four weeks, one speaks of long-Covid, after more than three months of post-Covid syndrome (WHO definition). After contracting Covid-19, women are disproportionately more likely to be affected by these problems than men.

Beware of new viruses

With a new research center, Great Britain wants to better prepare for pandemics in the future. In the institute on the site of the national research laboratory Porton Down in southern England, pathogens are to be researched for which there is still no vaccine or for which the immunization could be improved, such as influenza, Mpox or Hantavirus.

The new center should also help Britain prepare for “Disease X”, said UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief Jenny Harries on Monday. “Disease X” is an unknown pathogen that could trigger a pandemic.

