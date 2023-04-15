Long Covid, research shows the effects on the brain

Long Covid patients exhibiting cognitive deficits show significant impairment of cerebral perfusion, which results in an inadequate blood supply to the brain. This is stated in an article published in Scientific Reports of the Nature editorial line by Miloš Ajčević, Katerina Iscra, Giovanni Furlanis, Marco Michelutti, Aleksandar Miladinović, Alex Buoite Stella, Maja Ukmar, Maria Assunta Cova, Agostino Accardo and Paolo Manganotti. In particular, underline the authors of the study, the reduction in cerebral blood flow was observed predominantly in the bilateral frontal, temporal and parietal areas compared to healthy people: a data that supports the hypothesis of the presence of a vast dysfunction in the patients observed (ALL NEWS ABOUT COVID-19).

Long Covid syndrome

The research started from the consideration that cognitive deficits are one of the symptoms already widespread in the Long Covid syndrome. Among others, there are also increased tiredness, widespread muscle pain, loss of sense of taste and smell, headaches and sleep disturbances. Experts have studied the alterations in cerebral perfusion – i.e. any changes in blood flow reaching the brain – using advanced non-invasive neuroimaging techniques. Observing 24 patients with a median age of 53 years – including 15 women and 9 men – who presented with persistent cognitive impairment after contracting Covid-19, a decrease in blood flow in the brain could be observed.

Cerebral hypoperfusion

The areas of the brain most affected by this hypoperfusion were found to be the frontal, parietal and temporal cortex. It also appeared that the affected brain areas were more extensive in the right hemisphere. These evidences, the researchers write in the article published in Nature, support the hypothesis that patients with Long Covid who experience cognitive disorders are affected by a large dysfunction of the brain network. Finally, the experts point out that the non-invasive nature of the techniques used to conduct the research could play an important role in monitoring and treating patients with Long Covid syndrome.