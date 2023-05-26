Long Covid series, part 6: When Long Covid hits the psyche

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

The corona virus affects the respiratory tract and not the soul – but sometimes you have to treat it as well. In Part 6 of the eight part Long Covid series shows that Health magazine “Apotheken Umschau”why it is and how those affected can be helped.

Especially with that exhaustion, which is typical for Long Covid patients – i.e. the people who don’t get back on their feet even months after an infection – many people do it wrong. It is not easy to accept that you are no longer so resilient. In the fight against the disease, many keep running into theirs limits at. But that is counterproductive. Then “Those who want too much can get into one downward spiral fatigue, and the anxious restrict themselves more than necessary”explained Volker Köllner, specialist in psychosomatics and psychotherapy.

If Fears, worries and depression get out of hand, you should get support. Family doctor’s office or health insurance company can help psychotherapist or psychotherapist to find. Alternatively, you can also use the Psychotherapeutenkammer or the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians Searching for help. Specialized post or long covid ambulances can also be used as a point of contact. Specific Psychosomatic or psychiatric consultation hours are offered at most major hospitals.

To the waiting period to bridge to a therapy place, you can with a diary find out what signals the body sends when it’s getting too much. Also the exchange of a support group can be good.

Body and psyche are inextricably linked. Psychotherapy alone will not completely cure Long Covid. But it can alleviate symptoms.

