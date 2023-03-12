There are no reliable diagnoses, no recognized therapies, no clear causes. Nevertheless, the disease is there: Long Covid. The term stands for the multitude of complaints that can occur after Covid 19 diseases. Often they disappear, sometimes they stay and burden professional and everyday life. The first cases became known in 2020, and there are now hundreds of thousands. According to a recent study, 25 percent of adults suffer from long-Covid symptoms months after Covid-19 infection.





Younger people and women are more likely to be affected In mid-October 2022, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach promised “research to come” and emphasized that it was an organic disease. Some researchers, on the other hand, believe that Long Covid is more likely to affect mentally vulnerable people. One thing is clear: Long Covid is more likely to occur in younger people (up to 40 years of age) and women. 45 percent of the patients reduce their working hours because of the illness, 20 percent are unable to work.

Various causes suspected The causes are suspected to be an autoimmune reaction, blood clots or a chronic inflammatory reaction caused by remaining virus particles. The list of possible symptoms is long: shortness of breath, tachycardia, odor, taste and digestive disorders, muscle pain, hair loss, memory loss, lack of concentration, dizziness, headaches, sleep problems, depression and more. The most severe symptom of ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) is pronounced fatigue, which can worsen after exertion. An estimated 10 to 20 percent of all long-Covid patients suffer from it. We say where help is possible.

A diagnosis brings relief Anyone suffering from persistent symptoms after contracting Covid 19 that did not exist before the infection is best advised to consult a general practitioner. However, not everyone is familiar with the complex clinical picture. Some patients report that their problems are not taken seriously or are dismissed as psychosomatic. But since 2021 there has been a medical guideline for Long Covid and its own ICD code, with which diseases and health problems can be clearly assigned worldwide: U09.9!. This diagnostic key is also on sick leave. See also Diabetes. All new therapies

relief of symptoms Experts say: The right diagnosis is crucial for those affected because they feel relieved when they have an explanation for their suffering. A cure is not possible, but alleviating the symptoms is. General practitioners may prescribe physical therapy for conditions such as shortness of breath, shortness of breath, or muscle pain, or occupational therapy for cognitive problems. Long-Covid expert Claudia Ellert recommends trying out relaxation techniques such as mindfulness or autogenic training.

Referral to medical specialists If further tests are necessary, general practitioners can refer you to specialists such as pneumologists, cardiologists or neurologists. However, patients often have to wait a long time for appointments with them. For private patients, the institute of lung specialist Jördis Frommhold in Rostock will be offering nationwide advice for long-Covid patients via video call from January 2023.

Post-Covid ambulances More in-depth examinations are possible in post-Covid outpatient clinics, which have been set up nationwide at university clinics and hospitals (The address at longcoviddeutschland.org or via the clinic websites). These offer outpatient therapies, but are so overcrowded that patients have to wait six months for an appointment. A referral from a doctor’s office is often required for treatment. Previous findings are required, questionnaires must be filled out. The severity and duration of the disease are also decisive: sometimes the symptoms last three months, sometimes six.

Treat different ailments There are interdisciplinary outpatient clinics that then refer patients to the respective departments of a clinic. This is practical because those affected often bring different symptoms with them. There are also outpatient clinics that specialize in chronic fatigue, pneumological, cardiological or neurological complaints. See also Eyes may be a little sore, Apple Watch can watch YouTube

Expensive experimental therapies Some doctors are now trying out therapies that work for other conditions in Long Covid. With blood washing – as used for example in dialysis – autoantibodies and other substances can be filtered out of the blood. There are reports of success, but scientific evidence is still lacking. A blood wash costs around 1,000 euros per session, which has to be paid for privately. Usually several of them are necessary. With hyperbaric oxygen therapy, patients receive medically pure oxygen in a pressure chamber. This therapy is otherwise used for sudden hearing loss and is intended to help against the neurological symptoms. Here, too, there are positive reports from those affected, they also usually have to pay for the treatment, which costs several thousand euros, themselves. After all, one treatment is now being tested in a clinical trial on long-Covid patients: the drug BC 007. It was developed for heart patients and neutralizes autoantibodies.

A stay in a rehabilitation clinic is not a panacea Rehabilitation can also make it easier to get back to everyday life. The clinic search under at the German pension insurance shows addresses. Some homes have set up post-Covid groups. Pensioners apply for rehabilitation with their health insurance company. If Long Covid is an occupational disease, the statutory accident insurance is responsible. If the ability to work is reduced or endangered by functional restrictions caused by illness, the pension insurance takes over. People of working age who have pension insurance can submit the application online. Current employment is not a requirement. A medical report confirming the need for rehabilitation is required. In addition to findings, this must also list specialist reports and previous therapies and describe which activities are no longer possible due to the illness. It should certify that the patient can participate in rehabilitation and that his health is likely to improve as a result. See also The five TV series not to be missed in August: holidays, resorts and (perhaps) relaxation

Rehabilitation clinics with different focuses Sometimes the report is verified by a medical report. Patients can specify their wishes for the location, region or a specific clinic. The assignment to a facility depends on the respective symptoms. Depending on your needs, the rehabilitation clinics offer respiratory exercises, ergotherapy, movement training, endurance training, strength training or balneo-physical therapies. Long-Covid patients spent an average of 26 days in rehabilitation clinics in 2021. The personal contribution is 10 euros per day. Those who earn little can be exempted from the co-payment in whole or in part. Rehabilitation is not a panacea. According to Claudia Ellert, there are often no suitable concepts for long-Covid patients who suffer from stress intolerance. Classic sports and exercise therapies can even have negative effects on them.