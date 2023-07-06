Long Covid Study – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Healed, but not healthy: if the symptoms persist after Corona

Exhaustion from Long Covid (Image source: FPZ)

The corona test is negative again for a long time, but exhaustion and tiredness persist: we are talking about Long Covid Syndrome. Those affected suffer from the long-term consequences of an infection with Covid-19. These include difficulty concentrating, tiredness, weakness and exhaustion (“fatigue”), shortness of breath or psychological problems. “Many of the patients are severely restricted in their everyday lives. The fact that there is still no real treatment for Long Covid is therefore an additional burden for them, ”explains physiotherapist Sophie Gartemann from the FPZ Research and Prevention Center in Cologne.

New efficacy study started

So far there has been a lack of successful therapy, but that could soon change: As part of a new study, FPZ is currently researching a new treatment option for long-term patients. In three months, the participants go through twelve modules that mobilize their whole body, challenge their coordination skills and combine breathing and relaxation exercises. In advance, the subjects are divided into an on-site group and an online group by means of a drawing of lots. The aim is to check the effectiveness of the developed therapeutic approach. At the same time, the participants are supported in finding their way back to their usual everyday life and in learning balanced energy management in order to use their own capacities sensibly.

Registration still possible

For the second round of the study, interested test persons can still register here [1] register for participation in Dortmund. Further information on the topic of Long Covid and the FPZ treatment approach is also available in an online forum [2] am 15. August.

For further information on the process and goals of the study, we would be happy to put you in contact with project manager Sophie Gartemann.

[1]:

[2]:

Image source: FPZ

About FPZ

For more than 25 years, the research and prevention center has relied on the strength of the muscles that support us and make us strong for life. In the nationwide FPZ therapy centers, the focus is on targeted analysis and training of the muscles. dr Frank Schifferdecker-Hoch and his team are pursuing a vision: increasing the quality of life and more healthy years of life for everyone. A strong network of doctors, therapists and health insurance companies is at your side. FPZ currently specializes in the treatment areas of back pain, arthrosis and osteoporosis.

company contact

FPZ GmbH

Catherine Kern

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 88 a

50968 Köln

+49 221 99 53 06 51

Press contact

Kreuter Borgmeier Public Relations

Sonke Hayen Tongers

Rothenbaumchaussee 5

20148 Hamburg

+49 40 413096 41

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

