Health and wellness

Covid and flu, how to recognize the two infections

If fever, headache, respiratory disorders and muscle pains unite the two infections, nausea and vomiting could instead make it clear that it is coronavirus. The incubation is also different: shorter for the flu and longer for the Covid. The health authorities are pushing for vaccinations against both, especially for the most fragile

I almost covid they are growing again: it is thought that the peak will be reached close to Christmas, he explained in recent days to beraking latest news Salute the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. However, the increase in numbers coincides with the flu season and this makes it more difficult to recognize which respiratory virus has contracted

The difficulty in distinguishing the Covid-19 infection from the flu is so widespread that the World Health Organization has dedicated an episode of the “Science in 5” format to this very issue. The doctor Sylvie Brianddirector of the WHO Department of Pandemic and Epidemic Diseases, underlines how many symptoms coincide: fever, headache, body aches, sneezing and coughing