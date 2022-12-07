Health and wellness
Covid and flu, how to recognize the two infections
If fever, headache, respiratory disorders and muscle pains unite the two infections, nausea and vomiting could instead make it clear that it is coronavirus. The incubation is also different: shorter for the flu and longer for the Covid. The health authorities are pushing for vaccinations against both, especially for the most fragile
I almost covid they are growing again: it is thought that the peak will be reached close to Christmas, he explained in recent days to beraking latest news Salute the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. However, the increase in numbers coincides with the flu season and this makes it more difficult to recognize which respiratory virus has contracted
The difficulty in distinguishing the Covid-19 infection from the flu is so widespread that the World Health Organization has dedicated an episode of the “Science in 5” format to this very issue. The doctor Sylvie Brianddirector of the WHO Department of Pandemic and Epidemic Diseases, underlines how many symptoms coincide: fever, headache, body aches, sneezing and coughing
To these, in the case of Covid-19, are added the loss of taste and smell. Even if, it should be noted, in many of the latest variants this specific symptomatology of the virus has disappeared. L’Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome points out that, when it comes to Covid, it is more likely to develop a particularly intense sore throat, respiratory complications and gastrointestinal disorderssuch as vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain