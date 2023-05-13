Home » Long Covid, the lack of vitamin D among the causes of the disease
Long Covid, the lack of vitamin D among the causes of the disease

Milan, 13 May 2023 – The Covid risk has now been downgraded by the World Health Organization but the aftermath in those who have fallen ill remain.

And the risk of long Covid could be increase in presence of low vitamin D levels: the results of the research of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and of theIrccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Data suggest that vitamin D levels should be checked after infection. Long Covid affects 50-70% of patients previously hospitalized for Covid-19, however very little is known about this condition.

Low vitamin D levels

A risk factor is just represented by low vitamin D levels, but its role has so far not been adequately studied. The researchers looked at 100 patients aged 51 to 70, with and without Long Covid. They measured vitamin D levels at the time of first hospitalization for Covid and six months after discharge, finding lower vitamin D levels in patients with Long Covid than in those without. The result was most noticeable in patients who experienced brain fog symptoms after six months, such as confusion, memory problems and poor concentration.

The researchers included patients without bone disease and matched the two groups, with and without Long Covid, in terms of age, gender, pre-existing chronic diseases and severity of the Covid. “Previous studies on the role of vitamin D in Long Covid were not definitive,” noted one of the research authors, Andrew Justina.

Research

“The highly controlled nature of our study – he added – helps us establish that there is likely a link between vitamin D deficiency and Long Covid”. While larger studies are needed to confirm this link, the Milan team is now focused on finding out whether vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of Long Covid. “Our study shows that Covid-19 patients who have low vitamin D levels are more likely to develop Long Covid, but it is not yet known whether vitamin D supplements can improve symptoms or reduce this risk altogether” .

