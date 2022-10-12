Nearly two-thirds of people who experienced persistent symptoms of Covid-19 during the first 2 years of the pandemic were donne. The global study also found that around 6 percent of people with symptomatic infections had a long Covid in 2020 and 2021. The risk of a long Covid appeared to be higher among those in need of hospitalization, particularly those in need of intensive care. Overall, 6.2% of people reported at least one of the long Covid symptoms, of which 3.7% with ongoing respiratory problems, 3.2% with persistent fatigue and physical pain or mood swings, and 2 , 2% with cognitive problems. 38% of people with long Covid reported more than one symptom (JAMA Global Burden of Disease Long Covid Collaborators).

The long-Covid has a lot of impact on the body as well as on the psyche and for this reason, also thanks to the stresses of the historical moment we are experiencing, it risks becoming a real obstacle on the path to well-being for many people. At all ages and, in some cases, even without a direct correlation with the severity of the Covid-19 picture, with the appearance of Distant disturbances even in those who have had mild symptoms related to the replication of the virus.

Ma when it comes to long-Covid? In general terms, this refers to a clinical condition characterized by heterogeneous signs and symptoms that persist or develop four weeks after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. The clinical manifestations are very variable and today there is no unanimous consensus on their characteristics, although it is possible to distinguish general manifestations such as asthenia, myalgia, arthralgia, general weakness and pictures related to the well-being of a single organ such as difficulty in breathing normally, tachycardia, unexplained headaches and possibly even signs of gastroesophageal reflux.

Always referring to the “snapshot” taken by the Fadoi experts, one realizes that it is almost always an unspeakable fatigue to act as a “trailblazer” to the ailments, which limits the possibilities of doing what was done before the infection. This problem, albeit with varying degrees, would even be present in almost four out of five people. Even a sort of difficulty in common brain activities, in terms of responsiveness and ability to follow a path for a long time, appears in some people, in the form of a kind of “fog” that seems to obscure the normal functioning of the nervous system.

Again: for many, more or less six out of ten subjects, difficulty in breathing normally, which manifest themselves with difficulty and easy fatigue. Only in the most severe cases does even a minimum physical effort enable you to breathe faster to compensate for the lack of oxygen.

Chapter heart: there are many observations that say how the heart and vessels of those who have had Covid-19 present characteristics of greater risk. The latest Swedish analysis appeared on British Medical Journal in this context it shows that in the first month after the picture there is an approximately five-fold increase in the risk of deep vein thrombosis and an over thirty-fold increase in the risk of pulmonary embolism and almost double the incidence of haemorrhages. Then, gradually, the risk goes down. But it remains even after months, albeit less significant.

Why is the long-Covid born

There is still a lack of information to fully explain the possible origin of these and many other disorders related to this particular condition, even if it often goes back to the damage caused by the viral infection and the body’s defensive response on specific systems, such as the respiratory and respiratory systems. cardiovascular.

In any case, the presence of a hyper-inflammatory state persistent or inadequate antibody response, which could contribute to generating the situation. In short, among the things that are not known, there is no certainty that the post-Covid syndrome depends directly on the virus or is rather caused above all by the stress and trauma associated with the infection. however, we know that the virus has the endothelium of blood vessels as one of its targets. Again: it is thought that, among other factors, a sort of autoimmune reaction may occur, with the virus practically inducing an “error” on the part of the body’s defensive system, leading it to the point of producing autoantibodies, which they do not recognize as “Own” tissues of the body which can then be attacked, triggering the symptoms.