If you fell ill with Long Covid, but the infection wasn’t serious, your symptoms should disappear within a year. It is an Israeli study that puts on paper a concept that has been very confused up to now. The premise, however, is that it was a mild infection. The result – experts argue – suggests that, although Long Covid has been feared and analyzed since the beginning of the pandemic, the vast majority of those infected, however lightly, are not forced to deal with serious or chronic illnesses long term.