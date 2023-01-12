Home Health Long Covid, the symptoms of the infection that disappear in a year
Health

Long Covid, the symptoms of the infection that disappear in a year

by admin
Long Covid, the symptoms of the infection that disappear in a year

If you fell ill with Long Covid, but the infection wasn’t serious, your symptoms should disappear within a year. It is an Israeli study that puts on paper a concept that has been very confused up to now. The premise, however, is that it was a mild infection. The result – experts argue – suggests that, although Long Covid has been feared and analyzed since the beginning of the pandemic, the vast majority of those infected, however lightly, are not forced to deal with serious or chronic illnesses long term.

See also  Dyson's latest invention: headphones that purify the air

You may also like

Diet after the holidays: detox with a vegan...

because it is the most sneaky – Libero...

Three new fitness areas completed in Modena Est,...

Allergy, boiled peanuts to cure children? The (surprising)...

Lucca, the Cavallerizza gym is inaugurated

Vialli’s tragedy revives suspicions, dr. Vanacore: ‘Shock number...

Minister Schillaci initiates checks on drug shortages –...

«Crazy shifts and infernal rhythms, even doctors make...

The two remaining Kharkiv Opera singers: «Music is...

Does covid change the response to subsequent infections?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy