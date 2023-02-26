Home Health Long Covid, this is how the virus targets the heart
Health

Long Covid, this is how the virus targets the heart

by admin

Heart rate changes, chest pain, fatigue: a review proves the connection between chronic inflammation created by the virus and cardiovascular decompensations

Sars-Cov-2 is an enemy of the heart, with heartbeat alterations, chest pain and tiredness even months after the negative swab. We already knew the existence of a cardiovascular-only Long Covid, the Pasc, with its post-acute sequelae of infection. Now confirmation has arrived that the multisystem syndrome that is afflicting millions of people worldwide causes long-term cardiovascular failure and doubles the chances of developing new cardiac symptoms, with all the high social costs …

See also  Gamescom 2022: the video games to keep an eye on among those coming

You may also like

Maurizio Costanzo’s last phone call: «He had a...

Empoli-Napoli, highlights, result 0-2 own goal by Ismajli...

Della Vite is the certainty of the Italgigante,...

“Here’s what not to say to someone with...

It’s time for gazebos, for Bonaccini-Schlein challenges renewal

Mantua, 13-year-old attacked with scissors in a park...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

SBK, Bautista-Rinaldi: Ducati shoots one-two in the Superpole...

Conspito, doctor to lawyer: severely malnourished

Even the university teachers are with the principal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy