Long Covid, two years later still symptoms even for those who have had mild illness

Symptoms and risks of ‘Long Covid’, that constellation of ailments that lasts well beyond the acute phase of the disease and can also lead to new hospitalizations, remain for many of the former seriously ill up to two years after the infection.

This was stated by the largest and longest study on the subject conducted at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the University of Washington on data relating to almost 140,000 individuals who had been affected by covid in the first two years of the pandemic and had been hospitalized. Their data was compared with those of 6 million other peers and with the same pre-covid state of health, who had not been infected by Sars-Cov2.

The researchers analyzed the presence or absence of about eighty symptoms and disorders in the individuals analysed. At least two thirds of the ailments considered were present two years after the infection, “significantly higher” than the average in survivors of severe forms of Covid. These – it reads in report published in ‘Nature Medicine’ – appear to be more vulnerable to possible early deaths, the need for hospitalizations and diseases ranging from cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders to coagulation, kidney and diabetes disorders. According to some observers, the study, although well defined, should be updated taking into consideration the presence of Long Covid also on patients infected during the subsequent waves of the pandemic, i.e. when the vaccines and the medicine Paxlovid had already been introduced.

“If you got Covid, you’re over it and you’re fine, and after a couple of years you forget about it, the Covid hasn’t forgotten about you. It’s still wreaking havoc in your body.” Use this suggestive phrase, Ziyad Al-Aly, clinical epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, to illustrate the results of the study.

The study is the first to document the risk of developing side effects beyond the first months or a year after the coronavirus infection, even in patients who have had the disease in a mild form. According to Al-Aly, first author of the study, only two other studies had evaluated time horizons of two years, but focusing on a narrow group of symptoms, such as those on the nervous system.

