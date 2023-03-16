Unfortunately, while we strive to maintain our beauty routine for a beautiful complexion every night, our hair is very different. We treat them neglectfully and are surprised that they are brittle and don’t really look healthy. The reason for this is not only that we treat our mane with hot curling irons, straighteners and blow-dryers during the day, but also what we (not) do to it during the night.

You should avoid these 6 mistakes when sleeping

With a beauty sleep every evening, our body not only recovers from everyday stress, but also stimulates hair growth. During the night’s rest, our body releases the hormone melatonin, which makes us tired and stimulates the hair follicles, among other things. To boost this process, we need to incorporate hair care into our nightly beauty routine and avoid these six mistakes.

Air is too dry

Our mane reacts to climate changes. That’s why it’s wavier than usual on humid days. But this also means that our hair is dry when the ambient air is dry. Who in the bedroom has a heater running risks the dry air leaching moisture and the mane being overly dry. If you don’t want to switch off your heating, you can use a humidifier to help.

The wrong pillowcase

As you make your bed, so you lie. That means: if we sleep on any pillowcase, we risk permanently damaging our mane. For example, cotton is a no-go because it removes moisture from our hair. This will dry it out and make it frizzy or frizzy. The situation is different with silk: the natural fiber is antistatic and causes less friction. That’s why our hair looks healthier the morning after. In addition, we should wash the pillow at least once a week so that we do not transfer dust or germs. Scalp infections can damage our hair follicles and lead to hair loss.

Sleep with styling products in your hair

Gels and hairsprays keep our hairstyle in shape. However, they have no place in bed: styling products dry out our hair if they are left in for too long. And because a damaged mane breaks faster than a healthy one, we should wash it before bed. What also speaks for it: The products leave residues on our pillows, which sooner or later end up on our faces and can lead to skin problems and rashes.

Don’t go to sleep with wet hair

If you go to sleep with wet hair, you risk breaking your hair. Why? Our mane is particularly sensitive when wet and prone to split ends. Each strand of hair is made up of coherent chains held together by chemical bonds. Water can temporarily break these bonds, making hair more brittle. If we then move back and forth at night, the ends of the hair can tear more quickly.

Beware of the wrong hairstyle

Although it sounds illogical, we have to tie our hair together before we sleep so that it doesn’t get tangled. In the best case, we tie it loosely (!) together in a bun at the top of the head. This is how we avoid sleeping on it. To avoid hair breakage and a kink in the hair, we use a loose scrunchie or a spiral elastic without a metal eyelet – so that individual strands don’t get caught in it and possibly break. If you want to wake up with a head of curly hair, braid a loose braid. Are both variants not an option for you? Then you lay your open mane high over the pillow to sleep.

Wear a nourishing mask every now and then while you sleep

Regular cures are mandatory with a long mane. Most of the time, however, we don’t have the time to incorporate them into our care routine. Depending on how stressed she is, 15 minutes is literally not even remotely enough. And because we don’t have anything better to do while we’re sleeping anyway, we apply a nourishing mask twice a month before going to bed, which we leave on at night. In this way, the hair is intensively moisturized and repaired. By sleeping with a shower cap on our heads, there is no mess in bed and the product can be absorbed even better.