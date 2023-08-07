Long journeys by car, train or plane: the consequences for the body and 7 secrets to avoid the onset of illness

The 7 secrets to avoid the onset of illnesses and the consequences on the body of long journeys by car, train or plane.

When they do long journeys by car, train or plane, the body can be subjected to various traumas and stress precisely because of the duration of the journey. You keep your legs crossed or always in the same position, still for many hours and then you could experience pain, tingling or swelling. Those with venous insufficiency suffer more.

Perhaps not everyone imagines it, but there is the possibility of remedying or even preventing these ailments with some small tricks. These are simple precautions to put into practice, which will be able to give immediate relief.

The 7 secrets to avoid sickness during and after long journeys

They are affected by the side effects of long journeys by means of transport such as car, train or plane especially the legs but in general the whole organism could accuse some ailments.

There are 7 secrets to avoid the unpleasant consequences deriving from always traveling in the same position for many hours:

Drink enough: it is necessary to drink at least 2 liters of water a day to eliminate toxins from the body which often stagnate in the lower limbs. When traveling, it is advisable to bring a bottle of water to drink if necessary.Take a footbath: this is a panacea for those suffering from swollen ankles. Dipping your feet and part of your legs in fresh water with a few drops of your favorite essential oil and coarse salt has an exfoliating and deflating action. Eat fresh fruit: fruit is also used to hydrate and therefore it is recommended to eat it both the day before leaving and during the trip. Wash it and put it in airtight containers and enjoy it when you feel peckish while, for example, you are on the plane.Do physical activity: to have toned legs it is important to do exercises to stimulate circulation and prevent venous insufficiency.Wear graduated compression stockings: they have a therapeutic purpose and are used to prevent the stagnation of liquids.Wear comfortable clothes: during the trip it is good to be comfortable and therefore avoid tight clothes, especially on the legs. Also wear shoes that are ergonomic and have a soft footbed. In this way you will feel agile in making any movement, in any position you assume. Getting up while traveling: by plane or train it is good to take small short walks along the corridor, when possible, to stretch your legs. By car, especially if you’re driving (but also if you’re a passenger), stops in motorway service stations are also ideal so as not to lose concentration while driving and set off again more serene towards your holiday destination.

Long journeys can have consequences on the body, especially on the legs but with these tips it will be easier to enjoy the journey and, even more, the destination.

