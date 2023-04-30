Long live the Meloni government which also works on May 1st

Thank you Melons! The message is sibylline: Italy on May 1st celebrate work with the job! Chapeau! Obviously not everyone will be sweating on Monday, but the government will. The peninsula, which excels in caricatures and public debt, finally sends a message of seriousness urbi et orbi: shut up, head down and elbow grease. While the left and the unions will be busy in pirouettes and marches, debates on workers’ rights and round tables on the incomes of armchairs, the right works. “Italy is a democratic republic founded on work” and here are the much reviled a-fascists applying article 1 of the anti-fascist Constitution to the letter (isn’t it more appropriate and elegant to define it liberal?) and marameo idlers! The reader should bear in mind that, due to an absolute aporia towards all that is current politics, I am not celebrating the executive, but work. And I take good note that, after the indigestion of orations on April 25, there are those who prefer to work on the umpteenth binge of sermons and rhetoric.

It is exhausting to debate fascism and anti-fascism for weeks after almost a century, but at least there is a subject for discussion, albeit one to be relegated to the history books. Work, on the other hand, at least that, is the same for everyone: however, I have always wondered how it is possible to celebrate something by doing the exact opposite. Isn’t it a bit like Christmas to sanctify Jesus by praying to the devil? Or, to stay on topic, celebrate Liberation wearing a black shirt? The other evening on La7 the persuasive hermoscia of Bertinotti blamed the government Meloni guilty of not stopping to demonstrate the supremacy of the right to life over the right to work. Dearest Fausto, who has something to do with the right to life which is acquired at birth and assuming it is a right – it comes into relief only at the moment of death because the state also wants to put its mouth on our passing away. According to his reasoning a Luana Englaro they should have asked if he wanted to go to work.

Well, the universal subversion of common sense is now so widespread that to achieve peace you have to shoot, but work is work. $objective! Don’t fool me or col politically correct, nor with better or worse governments: dare you sweat or don’t sweat, tertium non datur. And finally I, who like many Italians no longer believe in any electoral promises, notice a new, important and, considering the Italian terga, almost shocking fact: the Italian government works on May 1st! I pay my respects to these gentlemen, because work, whatever it is and on whatever day it is, always ennobles man. And in this case brings politics back to reality, to sacrifice (sacer/facio I do sacred things) and to thousands of fellow citizens who will also work in silence on May 1st, black or white, in a factory, restaurant or office, but they will work. They will come home tired, turn on the TV and record that there are those who prefer deeds to words, elbow grease to rainbow dances and parades, GDP to debt, the work decree to red pomposity. Congratulations and good work, President Meloni!