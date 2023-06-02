Long-term care insurance: You are entitled to these benefits

Care services for all those in need

Versicherungs­pflicht. Anyone who has statutory or private health insurance is automatically insured under statutory long-term care insurance.

Beitrags­satz. The contribution to long-term care insurance for those with statutory insurance is 3.05 percent of their gross income if they have children. Childless people pay 3.4 percent of their gross income (as of 2023). Privately insured people pay an individually determined contribution, which is capped by a statutory upper limit.

performance on request. In order to receive benefits, those with statutory health insurance must apply for care benefits from the health insurance company, and those with private health insurance should contact their health insurer. The prerequisite is always that someone is dependent on support in everyday life for more than six months.

Begut­achtung. Before long-term care insurance takes effect, experts must determine whether you need long-term care. The Medical Service of Health Insurance (MD) takes care of the assessment for people with statutory health insurance, and the company Medicproof for people with private health insurance.

Pfle­gegrad. The care report determines whether and how much help a person needs and in which care level from 1 to 5 he or she is therefore classified. The higher the level of care, formerly called care level, the higher the approved benefits.

Tipp: In our care set, the health experts from Stiftung Warentest explain how you can organize care. The special publication offers assistance in dealing with formalities, with the included checklists and forms you can secure important government assistance.