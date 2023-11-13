Long-Term Survival and Life Expectancy for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients: New Treatments and Hope

“Advances in Treatment Extend and Improve Lives of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients”

Great strides have been made in recent years in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a slow-growing form of leukemia that often strikes older patients, but can also be diagnosed in younger individuals. According to Francesca Romana Mauro, a specialist in Hematology, many patients can live symptom-free or with very slow progression of the disease, and may not require treatment for many years. For those who do require treatment, new biological therapies, without chemotherapy, and improved supportive therapies have significantly extended survival.

The removal of leukemia cells is not impossible, but it is rather unusual. There has been a push to advance the life expectancy for those who have been diagnosed with this form of cancer. At a recent event titled “New strategies for chronic lymphocytic leukemia,” experts discussed the positive changes in treatment options and outcomes. The event was held at Tempo della Salute of Corriere della Sera on Sunday, November 12th.

According to Marco Vignetti, president of the GIMEMA “Franco Mandelli” Foundation, there are various treatments now available other than the traditional chemo-immunotherapy. New, effective drugs have been developed that inhibit the growth mechanisms of cancer cells, leading to long-lasting disease control and deep remissions.

In addition, new diagnostic methods are being developed to better identify the aggressiveness of the disease in each individual. This allows for a more precise and targeted treatment plan.

The mental and emotional impact of living with a chronic illness was also discussed at the event. According to Davide Petruzzelli, president of La Lampada Aladino Onlus, having strong support and being under the care of experienced specialists can greatly improve a patient’s well-being and quality of life.

There has been a shift towards using biological drugs that may decrease toxicity issues and prolong the effectiveness of treatment. These drugs can lead to profound responses in which the cancerous cells are no longer detectable, allowing for periods free from the need for further treatment.

The continuous need for therapy and the duration of treatment also are seen as important factors in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It is important to work closely with medical professionals to decide on the best treatment plan tailored to each individual case.

Finally, it is emphasized that patients should be treated at a specialized Hematology center with a network of specialists experienced in the various problems that may arise, such as immunodeficiency and complications from a weakened immune response.

As research continues to advance, it is clear that the future is looking brighter for patients living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With new and improved treatments, they can live longer and better, and strive to lead a normal life despite their diagnosis.

