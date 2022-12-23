He falls from the cliff and dies. A 40-year-old from Sedico lost his life while climbing in Podenzoi. The alarm went off at 18.20, but the fall dates back to a few hours earlier. A great mountain enthusiast, the man had reached the wall alone in the municipal area of ​​Longarone and never gave any news of himself to his family. He didn’t answer phone calls and messages and an acquaintance called 118.

Immediately activated, a team from the Longarone Alpine Rescue has reached the climbing wall and first spotted his car still in the parking lot. Unfortunately, shortly afterwards, the rescuers found his lifeless body in the Acque sector halfway up the cliff. For reasons yet to be ascertained, the man had in fact fallen, losing his life due to the very serious multiple trauma. Having ascertained the death and obtained the authorization from the judiciary for the removal, the body was packed and lowered on the path for a hundred meters to the road below, to then be entrusted to the hearse. The carabinieri are also on the scene.