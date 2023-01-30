The study, to be published in theInternational Journal of Molecular Sciences, was conducted by the Gemelli Ircss University Hospital Foundation, Catholic University Campus of Rome. According to researchers, the chronic fatigue of post-Covid syndrome is associated with an alteration in the metabolism of arginine, an amino acid naturally produced by our body. Restoring arginine levels could represent a new effective integrative strategy against “fatigue”

According to WHO estimates, there would be 65 million people in the world and 17 million in Europe struggling with the Coronavirus infection queue. However, the knowledge and progress of the scientific community in terms of therapeutic treatments available against the post-Covid syndrome, characterized above all by “fatigue”, which causes prolonged and disabling exhaustion, more or less intense from person to person, associated with muscle weakness , insomnia and tachycardia.

A new study on long Covid conducted by the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS – Catholic University Campus of Rome e coordinated by Francesco Landi, past president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (SIGG)director of the Department of Orthopedic and Rheumatological Sciences of Aging at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Professor of Geriatrics at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

The study, to be published in the journal International Journal of Molecular Sciencesis part of a line of research already opened by a recent publication in the journal Nutrientswhich attested the effectiveness of the synergistic action of arginine and vitamin C in reducing chronic fatigue and improving functional performance.

As emerges from the new study, in patients with long Covid there is an alteration of the metabolism of arginine, an amino acid naturally produced by the body, which stimulates nitric oxide, a key enzyme for correct immune and vascular function. The researchers also demonstrated that the administration of 1.6 grams of arginine and 500 mg of liposomal vitamin C for 28 days restores the metabolism of arginine to a normal level and effectively counteracts fatigue.

The study involved 57 people, 46 adults with long Covid eight months after diagnosis and 11 people matched by sex and age with no evidence of previous Sars-CoV-2 infections. The patients with long Covid were divided into two groups: 23 received the mix of arginine and liposomal vitamin C and the other 23 a placebo for a period of 28 days.

“Before starting the treatment we measured the concentrations of arginine in the blood, observing significantly lower levels of arginine in patients with long Covid – explains Landi, coordinator of the study -. At the end of the 28 days we discovered that the concentrations of arginine in the blood of patients with long Covid had risen, reaching ‘healthy’ levels such as those found in patients belonging to the control group”.

“We have demonstrated for the first time that arginine metabolism is altered in patients with long Covid compared to people with no history of Sars-Cov-2 infection – he adds Matthew Tosato, co-author of the study and Head of the post-Covid Day Hospital Operating Unit, Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation of Rome -. Arginine is an indispensable amino acid at the base of multiple functions and is mainly involved in the synthesis of nitric oxide, which plays a key role in endothelial reactivity in response to the needs of different tissues, favoring a correct blood supply in relation to their needs thus improving functional performance.

“Currently in the absence of available treatments against a syndrome of which we still know very little, restoring arginine values ​​could represent a new effective integrative strategy against the ‘fatigue’ from Long Covid, which can be associated with immune and vascular dysfunctions, which in turn, they increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease”, concludes Landi.

