Sarah Ferguson underwent surgery after discovering breast cancer. The intervention of the Duchess of York, who is now at her home, seems to have been “longer and more complicated” than expected.

Sarah Ferguson she was operated on last week, after discovering breast cancer, following a control mammogram. According to what was revealed by some sources close to the Duchess of York, it seems that the intervention was not very simple and that the Royal family immediately rallied around Prince Andrew’s ex-wife in this particularly difficult moment.

The breast surgery was difficult

The Duchess, later four days of observation in the hospital, in intensive therapyfollowing theoperation that lasted eight hourswas discharged to return home, where her daughters were waiting for her, Eugenia e Beatrice, ready, especially the first, to look after her and satisfy her every need. A period of time necessary, before returning to her residence, to be able to decree the success of the intervention, which took place in the clinic King Edward VII of London, which the royal family often trusts. A source close to Sarah Ferguson told the press:

Most people usually associate breast cancer with a lump, but that’s not always the case. The surgery was very long and more complicated than expected. What she wants to say today is that she is very grateful to those who saved her and she feels very lucky to be alive. In particular, the Duchess would like to thank the two incredible surgeons Christina Choy and Stuart James who performed the operation and all the medical team who worked tirelessly to help her.

The proximity of the royal family

Once the news was heard, the royal family immediately expressed its closeness to the Duchess of York, showing sincere concern which highlights how relations have now healed, after the stormy period of the divorce from Prince Andrew. Furthermore, according to the English tabloids, it seems that King Charles wrote a note in her hand, to be delivered to her ex-sister-in-law, to wish her a speedy recovery.