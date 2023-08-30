Longer life, less cancer: Researchers find longevity gene

Found the key to a longer, healthier life? According to researchers, yes. A gene plays a role and the survivor naked mole rat. First experiments are promising. The scientists are now working on transferring the findings to humans.

Molecular fountain of youth: A gene in the naked mole rat can also help other mammals to live long, as an experiment has shown. To do this, researchers transferred the naked mole rat gene for high-molecular hyaluronic acid into the genome of mice – after which they lived longer, developed fewer cancerous tumors and inflammation and maintained better intestinal health than normal. The team believes that active ingredients that target the hyaluron gene could potentially help people live longer, healthier lives.

Naked mole rats are survivors: the hairless, underground rodents almost never get sick, feel hardly any pain, can easily endure a lack of oxygen and are not plagued by cancerous tumors. In addition, the animals, which are about the size of a mouse to a rat, can live up to 40 years – they live more than ten times as long as rodent relatives of the same size.

Longevity of the naked mole rat has long been a major research question

What lies behind the longevity and enormous resilience of the naked mole rat has been intensively researched for years. Because the naked rodents could also offer valuable starting points for improving human health. A few years ago, researchers identified a special form of hyaluronic acid, a molecule that occurs in the intercellular spaces of our tissues and in the synovial fluid, as a possible factor in the longevity of the naked mole rat.

While we humans tend to have short-chain, light versions of hyaluronic acid made up of repeated sugar molecules, the naked mole rat’s version is particularly bulky and heavy. The interesting thing about it: “Low molecular weight hyaluronic acid is linked to increased inflammation, tissue damage and cancer metastasis, while high molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HMM-HA) stabilizes the tissues and shows anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties,” explain Zhihui Zhang from the University of Rochester in New York and her colleagues.

Anti-aging effect transferred to mice

Based on this finding, Zhang and her team have now investigated for the first time whether the naked mole rat gene for the high-molecular form of hyaluronic acid can also give other animals a longer life and better health. To do this, they introduced the hyaluronan synthase 2 gene (Has2), which is responsible for the production of this hyaluronic acid, into the genome of young mice. Tests showed that these animals then increasingly produced the naked mole rat typical hyaluronic acid in their tissues.

As the mice carrying this “fountain of youth” gene grew older, they showed significant differences from their peers not carrying the naked mole rat gene:

On average, they lived around 4.4 percent longer, and some animals even lived 12.2 percent longer than usual for mice. At the same time, the genetically modified mice were biologically younger than their peers, as the researchers determined based on the epigenetic deposits and gene activity of these mice.

“Our results indicate that expression of the naked mole rat Has2 gene in mice both extends lifespan and induces transcriptome changes for anti-aging,” report Zhang and her team.

Longevity Gene: Less tumors and inflammation

The transfer of the naked mole rat gene also promoted the health of the mice: while around 86 percent of the control animals developed cancerous tumors as they got older, the figure was only 46 percent in the mice with the naked mole rat gene. Tests have also shown that their cells have increased resistance to aggressive oxidants such as hydrogen peroxide. In addition, the tissues of these mice developed less inflammation and signs of cellular aging.

“This demonstrates that the naked mole rat Has2 gene also extends the healthy lifespan of the mice by dampening age-related inflammation,” the researchers explain. “One of the ways it achieves this is by suppressing the production of pro-inflammatory factors by immune cells and promoting the maintenance of stem cells in the tissues of the intestinal wall.”

Also transferable to humans?

According to the scientists, these results provide valuable insight into the naked mole rat’s “fountain of youth” while demonstrating that this effect can be extrapolated to other animal species – and possibly humans as well. “Our study provides a proof of concept that the longevity mechanisms can be exported and then also extend the lifespans of other mammals,” says senior author Vera Gorbunova from the University of Rochester.

The team is now looking for active ingredients that could bring about the anti-aging effect of the naked mole rat gene without gene transfer. This could be achieved, among other things, by stimulating the production of high-molecular hyaluronic acid in humans or preventing its degradation. “We have already identified some molecules that slow down the degradation of hyaluronic acid and are already testing them in preclinical studies,” reports Gorbunova. “Our next goal is then to extend the benefits of the naked mole rat mechanism to humans.” (Nature, 2023; doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06463-0)

Quelle: University of Rochester

Von Nadja Podbregar

