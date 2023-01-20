«Immediate use of the phone as soon as you wake up it has consequences on our body. It is equivalent to burying the brain of information making it run faster than before morningbehind trivial or dramatic inspirations, which make the brain pass too quickly from a nocturnal creative phase to a daytime servile phase, generating anxiety and technostress». Professor Piero Barbanti, neurologist at the San Raffele Scientific Institute in Rome, warns against excessive use of the smartphone when waking up.

Looking at the phone as soon as you wake up: the effects on the brain

«According to Deloitte data, more than a third of users worldwide say they check their phone within five minutes of waking up in the morning and 20% of them check it more than 50 times a day. Smartphone addiction is a phenomenon that affects everyone, – explains Barbanti – and adults are mostly affected. The data tell us about a growth in technology-related disorders. The feeling behind the user’s addiction is the fear of being cut off from something or being in a dangerous situation and not realizing it, and this is madness, life goes on even without us».

Ringworm alarm in Spain, boom in infections from hairdressers: symptoms and how it is transmitted

Let’s talk about Fomo, an acronym for the English expression “fear of missing out”. A form of social anxiety characterized by the desire to always remain connected to other people, and by the fear of being excluded from all this. «The wrong idea – explains Barabanti – is that of missing an opportunity, or that, if there is something dangerous, it cannot be warned in time.

Barbanti then launches a challenge: «The challenge is to try to spend half a day without wi-fi. The initial sensations would be those of bewilderment, lack, nervousness, fatigue, but they would last very little».