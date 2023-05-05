Home » Looking for ideas | The advice of the doctor Paolo Diego L’Angiocola to achieve greater well-being in everyday life
Looking for ideas | The advice of the doctor Paolo Diego L’Angiocola to achieve greater well-being in everyday life

I books of self help are widespread in the western world, where the logic of productivity punctuates the lives of many people.

The other side of the coin is the level of stress to be endured, which some people can handle and others can’t.

On these issues, in November 2022 I wrote here on the advice of the Italian doctor Paolo Diego L’Angiocola to reduce stress.

Not, L’Angiocola proposes its new publication, entitled 100 preparatory pages to consciousnesswhich has the purpose of being a “therapeutic tool” of its own kind. This is an original manuscript oriented to the self-help.

«Now more than ever I believe that Medicine cannot be separated from the process of personal and professional, individual and collective Self-Awareness and Review. I hope this text can contribute to the personal and evolutionary growth of each reader. The primary objective is to offer intellectual cues that make reality at least a little better than we initially knew it. I wanted to offer 100 pages of conceptual and operational ideas to allow the reader to act constructively in his life, advancing on the path of self-awareness and self-consciousness in a concrete way. The text can be consulted linearly, in jumps or at the reader’s pleasure. The text is structured according to the formula “One page = one topic”for a total of 100 pages of ideas with practical exercises for the self-help in the daily dimension“, explains Paolo Diego L’Angiocola.


