Loreen is the winner of Eurovision 2023 for Sweden

LIVERPOOL – of flowers, born in Sweden in 1983 of Moroccan Berber parents, irreducible activist for human and civil rights, proudly bisexual and who in the past has already sung and embodied a modern Joan of Arc, presented herself on stage as a Lara Croft, among Abba and Lady Gaga: sharp voice, first ascetic, then amazon in the flesh-colored dress, between two narrow planes of life. About her His song Tattoo goes “you stuck to me like a tattoo, tattoo-hooooo!”. And it is also the inevitable effect on the listeners and above all on the judges who elect her queen. “I’m very happy”, commented the Swede, thus repeating the success of 2012 with Euphoria.







(reuters)

So Loreen won the 67th edition of Eurovision in Liverpool, rightly, with those very long nails, 583 points and a lot of fateful “douze” from the Nordic countries. Second Finland with the rapper in green bolero, Wrapper, the other favorite but with 57 points less final. Its muscularity is irresistible, indeed enveloping Cha cha cha. The name Käärijä comes from the English “wrap”, ie wrap, perfect for the pun with “wrapper”. Twenty-nine years old, at 20 he had part of his intestines removed for ulcerative colitis. Now, however, he has a lot of guts and his own Cha cha cha wonderfully tribal, he swept away from the home audience, whose votes counted for 50%, as well as that of the jurors.







Second place for Finnish Kaarija (afp)

Third Noah Kirel22 years old, Israeli music prodigy who with his dance-pop Unicorn he depopulated with the gesture of the mythological creature. Soldier for two years, she also formed a band in the army, relatives killed in Auschwitz, Kirel lost a kidney a few years ago and as a child she was so weak that a rabbi advised her to change the name from Noya to Noa (“movement”) for good luck.







Marco Mengoni (frame)

But the performance of remains great Marco Mengoni, splendid quarter. Gladiator in tank top and silver sequins, the only one of the participants in the initial parade on stage with a second flag, the LGBTQ+ one for gay and trans rights, in addition to the Italian one. Mengoni collects the “Marcel Bezençon” critics’ award (composers category), sings the bewitching ballad Two lives with overwhelming intensity. At the end of the performance, his wrist trembles and he bends down to the ground.

Mengoni, the performance at Eurovision: “It will be ‘dirty’, you have to live it, there is no need to be perfect”

news/loreen_vincitore_svezia_eurovision_2023-399998899/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&_wt_visit_from=webapp.amp”>









The public is delirious, also because a few seconds before it’s the turn of another surprise: the princess Kate Middleton playing the piano during the performance of the reigning champion Ukrainian band, Kalush Orchestra. If this is not a political message. The organization denied the president Volodymyr Zelensky to speak, but at least the British government and the Royal Family have had their say. While, in the same hours, Russia ignobly bombed Ternopil, the city of two Ukrainians Tvorchi in the race: at least two were injured.

Peace to Liverpool instead. The sun has really come, as the Beatles sang, since morning, in the city that has adopted the edition in place of the battered Ukraine. From 10am, fans queue at the gates between the stunning docks and then party into the night, in a river of EU and UK flags. Imagine Brexit never happened. Instead Imagine by John Lennon the Italian sang it Mahmood: a little tense at the beginning, with a slow arrangement, and then splendid.

Mahmood super guest at Eurovision: “Imagine is a perfect piece, what else can I add?”

news/loreen_vincitore_svezia_eurovision_2023-399998899/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&_wt_visit_from=webapp.amp”>









But no one will forget the most moving moment of the evening. While Russia bombed Ternopil, all of Liverpool sang, on stage and off, You’ll never walk alone: the legendary anthem of Gerry & The Pacemakers and the local soccer team, in a sea of ​​blue and yellow flags and tears in the audience. Because you, Ukrainians, will never walk alone again.