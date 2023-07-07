Lorella Cuccarini Reveals Her Beauty Secret: The Workout Routine Behind Her Amazing Physique

Title: Lorella Cuccarini Reveals Her Beauty Secret: Rigorous Exercise Routine

Published: Friday 7 July 2023, 15:02

Italian showgirl, Lorella Cuccarini, has recently shared her secret to maintaining her enviable physical form. Despite her busy schedule with her new pet and interviews for her YouTube show “Tell Me About Yourself, Are You,” Cuccarini has found time to connect with her loyal fans on social media platforms, such as Instagram.

Responding to fans’ curiosity about her beauty regime, Cuccarini revealed that her workouts include metabolic training three times a week. She also incorporates calisthenics, a discipline that she highly recommends for its benefits. “Calisthenics is a wonderful discipline that is worth exploring,” she expressed.

At 57 years old, Cuccarini emphasizes the demanding nature of her exercise routine, which requires both stamina and physical fitness. She particularly emphasizes the challenges posed by calisthenics exercises, which depend on a strong muscular structure to withstand the level of resistance and endurance required.

While her words may initially sound ambitious, Cuccarini’s photographs in a bikini, recently shared on Instagram, support her claims. Additionally, her impressive performances on Maria De Filippi’s program, alongside Elisa’s partner and dancer, Emanuel Lo, further showcase her dedication to her physical fitness.

Fans expressed their appreciation for Cuccarini’s fitness levels through comments and reactions on social media. By sharing her workout routine, she has provided insight into the efforts required to achieve her physique.

As Lorella Cuccarini continues with her various projects, including her YouTube show and caring for her new four-legged friend, fans eagerly anticipate seeing more of her fitness journey and the results of her rigorous exercise routine.

