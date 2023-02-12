We saw her super tonic and full of panache in the Sanremo evening of duets: Lorella Cuccarini he sang and above all danced a dance version of his famous hit on the Ariston stage The night flies together with rapper Olly, wrapped in a sequined mini dress combined with sandals nude. So enchanting that even Gianni Morandi was struck, who in the end turned to Amadeus exclaiming: «Cuccarini is in shape, right?».

After all, admiring her in the performance, many will have wondered how Lorella, 57 years old, always keeps herself like this glowy and energetic. We asked her the question directly and here’s what she revealed.

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Lorella Cuccarini descends the stairs of the Ariston to perform together with Olly in the Sanremo evening of duets

The power of consistent, focused training

It must be said that Lorella’s physique has always been sculpted by dance, from an early age: in fact, she started dancing at the age of nine in Enzo Paolo Turchi’s dance school in Rome. Currently, she herself reveals to us, «the fundamental rule for me is the costanza: do even a little, but every day. In the last year I alternate lessons of Metabolic e you Calisthenicstwo disciplines that are very close to athletic preparation for artistic gymnastics: a hour a day”.

In particular, the Metabolic is theweight trainingessential to increase the lean mass and consequently raise the basal metabolic ratetoning the muscles.

The method Calisthenics, instead, use your body’s resistance and weight to perform exercises such as sit-ups and pushups. It greatly improves psychomotor skills such as balance, agility and coordination, but more importantly, it’s an activity dual, both aerobic and anaerobicable to burn a lot of calories and especially fat. «Another piece of advice – adds Lorella – is to walk. If you don’t have time to go to the gym, half an hour a day is enough, at a good pace: it’s a cure-all».

She had three pregnancies and three deliveries (one of which was twins): how did she get back in shape right away? Did you follow a specific diet?

«I immediately resumed constant physical activity. But most of all, I played earlymaking a few sacrifices, to prevent the weight acquired naturally during the nine months of waiting from becoming, after each pregnancy, difficult to lose and then creating problems in recovery ».

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Lorella Cuccarini during the performance with the song The night flies on the Sanremo stage

The virtues of a healthy and varied diet

Let’s talk about food style: is there a diet that you follow in particular today?

«I recommend to eat healthy e clean. Without depriving yourself of anything, varying often. Carbohydrates: especially brown rice or pasta. Two snacks a day with fruit, nuts, protein bars. Often, to lose weight, the number of meals is reduced; me to stay fit and keep up the metabolismI eat 5 times a day».

At some point in your life, have you had hormonal swings that caused your weight to fluctuate?

«I haven’t had these problems, but I encountered difficulties after a thyroid operation I had years ago. Again, the watchwords were the costanza», Cuccarini explains. «It took me a while, but then I found the right balance and the right weight-shape».

The importance of self-care (and certain “challenges”)

For Lorella, attention to her body concerns all aspects, including skin care and mood. “I try to take care of myself by keeping my skin clean. Especially since, between television and theatre, I wear make-up very often. My daily routine consists of eye contour and hydrating/nourishing face cream. I don’t waste much time in front of the mirror, but I force myself to do it, even in this case, consistently. It must be said, however, that for the elasticity and for the estate of the skin and the body we must always remember to thank our parents: the genetic component should not be underestimated».

He has a habit of practicing too yoga o meditation?

«No, honestly yoga bores me. I love getting tired, sweating, challenging myself to do things I can’t do. Challenges keep us alive, I never stop putting myself on the line, even if there is always a lot of fear! I understand that every season of life can give us wonderful and unexpected gifts».

