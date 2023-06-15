Home » Lose 10 kilos in two weeks – how healthy is the egg diet?
Health

Lose 10 kilos in two weeks – how healthy is the egg diet?

by admin
Lose 10 kilos in two weeks – how healthy is the egg diet?

Lose 10 kilos in just two weeks? That sounds impossible at first, but it actually is – with the egg diet. But is it really healthy to only eat eggs for weeks?

A study by Saint Louis University in the US state of Missouri has shown that you can actually shed the pounds with eggs. Eggs are high in protein but low in carbohydrates. This burns the fat reserves in the body – which means: you lose weight. The protein, on the other hand, also promotes muscle growth.

Are many eggs still healthy?

There are numerous vitamins in eggs (especially vitamins A, K, E, B and D). They also contain minerals (zinc, calcium, potassium and selenium) as well as proteins and amino acids. If you supplement the egg diet with lots of fruit and some meat, the form of losing weight is even healthy. However, you should never do the diet for more than two weeks! Because you can lose weight quickly with it. Because apart from the fact that the menu is quite one-sided, this can take revenge and there is a yo-yo effect. Because at some point there can be a nutrient deficiency – among other things, ravenous hunger attacks are the result and you gain weight again. According to some studies, eating too many eggs can raise cholesterol levels and be a trigger for cardiovascular disease.

This is how the egg diet works

Around 30 to 35 eggs should be eaten per week – that’s around 5 eggs a day. Vegetables, fruits and lean meats and fish can also be consumed. Carbohydrate-rich foods, on the other hand, are taboo – these include potatoes, rice, pasta or bread. And you should also avoid sugar. Sweets or chocolate are therefore not beneficial. After about two weeks you should eat a balanced diet again, because you don’t have to overdo it with eggs either.

See also  Here's what happens to you when you quit smoking

EDITOR’S NOTE | Radical diets can create and promote eating disorders – this is a serious disease. If you or your relatives or friends suffer from an eating disorder, you can get professional help from the addiction hotline on 089/28 28 22.

You may also like

DIY hair dye: the guide to avoid damaging...

Radishes, seven good reasons to include them in...

the self-assessment test, when to worry and the...

Created synthetic human embryos to study genetic diseases

Coffee in the morning, a sacred ritual but...

The search for mass graves in an Arab...

Is washing your hair every day bad for...

From pain in sexual intercourse to the fear...

the self-assessment test, when to worry and the...

Bad weather, orange alert in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy