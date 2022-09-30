We are not all the same and this also applies to ours metabolism: our line depends on the speed with which we transform the food we ingest into energy, but to lose weight, not all results depend on the diet that we follow.

He knows it well a girl who has lost almost 20 kg, 19 to be exact by completely changing approach: after a life spent paying attention to food, made up of sacrifices and sacrifices, Katie has decided to rely on a personal trainer that would help her to make the most of her potential in order to rediscover the desired physical fitness.

We know well that to be constant in the gym is one of the main aspects to take into consideration when we decide to go on a diet out of necessity or for pleasure. But not all exercises are indicated and that is why you should be followed by a personal trainer it was the most correct and effective move during his great transformation.

His coach was great mental and emotional support, stood by Katie in moments of despair and inspired her to do better and continue the long journey. If you are wondering what kind of training we should practice to get rid of fat quickly, we will explain it to you right away.

The first step is increase endurance thanks to the use of free weights and machines focused on programs for legs, push and pull. Squats and deadlifts are the basis of muscle strengthening to have a toned and slender body, but it should not be forgotten to combine these exercises with targeted HIIT circuits.

These are high intensity interval workouts for your heart rate to increase and your body to start burning calories properly starting from the fat reserves and not – as commonly happens – from those of carbohydrates … On the other hand they are among the most effective exercises and popular ones who practice in the gym to get back in shape and lose a few pounds by increasing lean mass