Lose up to 9 kilos in 4 weeks, from Hollywood comes the Super Metabolism diet

His diet is based on the motto “Food is medicine”, food is medicine, while the name he has chosen is the “diet of HypermetabolismWe are talking about the “Pomroy method”, named after its inventor, the American Haylie Pomroy, a true nutrition celebrity who inspired many Hollywood stars.

Pomroy promises to help Lose up to 9 kilos in four weeks. As? Simply by eating particular foods at certain times of the day. This is because the method of him does speed up the metabolism, resulting in weight loss. But Pomroy, in addition to a weekly meal plan, also provides an extensive list in his book foods to avoida handbook of recipes and, finally, a strong encouragement to associate different types of exercise at every stage of the diet.

The diet

The program is divided into three phases, which are repeated on a weekly basis, for a total of four weeks. Servings vary based on the stage and the amount of weight you want to lose, but the lowest common denominator is the obligation to consume 5 meals a day and the absolute prohibition to eat the following foods:

sugars of any kind (including all alcohol)

dairy products

caffeine and theine

yeasts and wheat flours

more and soia

Phase 1 (Monday-Tuesday)

Promoters of the diet claim that this phase de-stresses and convinces the body that it is no longer trying to store fat. During these two days, you should eat protein, fruit high glycemic, such as pears, mangoes, pineapples and melons, e Whole grains high in carbohydrates, such as oatmeal, brown rice, spelled and pasta brown rice.

These foods are meant for stimulate the thyroid and burn fat, proteins and carbohydrates more efficiently – and convert sugar into energy, instead of storing it as fat. During this phase you have fun with a little sport cardio.

Phase 2 (Wednesday-Thursday)

This phase should unlock fat stores and increase muscle mass. During these two days, the diet should be rich in proteins and vegetables non-starchy and alkalizing, but free of carbohydrates and fats. Lean, high-protein foods that help build muscle include beef, bison, turkey, fish, and chicken, as well as vegetables like kale, broccoli, kale, spinach, cucumbers, and collard greens.

The second stage is definitely the hardest to overcome not only for the complete absence of carbohydrates and fats, but above all for the difficulty of eating only meat, fish and unseasoned vegetables in the quantities indicated. Only salvation is to follow the encouragement to do at least one session weightlifting to let off steam and burn off all the accumulated protein.

Phase 3 (Friday-Sunday)

This stage is designed for accelerate metabolism and fat burning. During these three days, they finally reintegrate i healthy fats in meals and snacks while consuming moderate amounts of protein and carbohydrates. Foods to eat in this stage include olive oil, eggs, nuts, seeds, coconut, avocados and olives. This phase must be accompanied with relaxing activitiescome yoga, meditation or even a massage with the purpose of lowering stress hormone levels and increasing the circulation of fat burning compounds.







