Lose weight and feel full: 5 expert tips to reduce the amount of food without sacrifice

Lose weight and feel full: who doesn’t want that? It really is possible if you follow these 5 simple expert tips.

Does losing weight and feeling full sound like an oxymoron? Are you used to starvation diets to lose weight (and maybe without even good results)? You just have to change your point of view and discover simple tricks to reduce the amount of food without sacrifice, and thus lose the extra pounds.

As? By following these simple expert tips. Let’s find out what they are.

Lose weight and feel full: the trick developed by Chinese researchers

When we are full, our brain receives the signal that we have eaten enough. This pushes us not to consume other food, which is one of the reasons that allows us not to gain excess weight. However, often, especially when following a diet, the portions of food to consume are not so abundant and feeling full is far from easy!

Lose weight and feel full: the study of Chinese researchers – tantasalute.it

A recent study by a team of Chinese researchers, published in Food Quality and Preference, found the strategy to feel full even after eating little. What is it about? It’s very simple: according to the researchers, it is sufficient to cut the food into small pieces and arrange them in a certain way to change the perception of the size of a portion and therefore feel the effects of satiety more quickly.

The study was conducted on 34 participants who were shown 60 pictures of chocolate pieces, which showed 10 portions, consisting of either 9 or 16 pieces of chocolate. The volunteers had to choose, in their opinion, the image in which there was more chocolate (even if in reality the quantity was the same). From this it has been deduced that the arrangement on the plate and the way of cutting the food modifies the perception we have of the quantity, making us feel fuller.

In particular, it would be sufficient to increase the distance of the pieces of food on the plate to make it seem that more food is being eaten. The researchers concluded that “Perceived portion size affects satiety and predicted intake, potentially influencing food eating behavior.”

More tips to lose weight and feel full

Not only is it important to pay attention to the arrangement of the food on the plate and the way we cut the food, but it is also essential to give yourself the necessary time to eat and to concentrate on what is on your plate. In fact, the time it takes us to eat affects our appetite.

The 5 expert tips to feel full by eating less – tantasalute.it

Another tip to feel full and lose weight more easily is to eat foods rich in fiber at least twice a week such as legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas) and whole starches at least once a day. The fibers, in fact, increase the sense of satiety. Finally, planning a sort of weekly menu allows you to avoid unconscious food expenses.

So, in summary, these are the 5 expert tips for losing weight and feeling full:

Change the arrangement of food on your plateBe careful how you cut foodGive yourself the right time to eatEat foods rich in fiber regularlyPlan your weekly shopping

They are 5 practical and simple tricks to improve your digestion, eat less and stay fit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

