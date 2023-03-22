The lactic acid and bifidobacteria contained in the fermented milk drink keep the intestinal flora in balance. As a probiotic, kefir supports digestion, protects against infections, keeps you slim and is also said to promote mental performance. Those who are sensitive to lactose usually tolerate fermented milk products better than conventional milk, because lactic acid bacteria break down lactose.

The roots with the white-yellow leaves contain a lot of inulin, which creates a climate in the intestines in which good bacteria like to settle. Chicory is rich in vitamins, fiber and minerals. It fills you up very well, but has few calories and is therefore also perfect for losing weight.

Raspberries, blueberries, currants and blackberries are not only low in calories and sugar – they also contain a lot of fiber, plenty of vitamin C and secondary plant substances (polyphenols) that fight inflammation in the body. So snack on the little fruits as often as possible.

4. Nuts

Although nuts have a lot of calories, they are still suitable for an intestinal-friendly diet that can help you lose weight. Healthy fat, proteins, fibre, vitamins, secondary plant substances (polyphenols) – the little power packs contain almost everything that makes a top food. A rule of thumb protects against too much: Do not eat more than a handful of nuts per day. That’s about as much as five walnut kernels.

5. Oatmeal

The all-rounders among the breakfast cereals protect the intestines from pathogenic bacteria. Oats are an excellent source of vegetable protein. It also contains plenty of roughage, which stimulates digestion, valuable minerals and vitamins B1 and E, among other things. Beta-glucans, which are part of the roughage, keep the blood sugar level in check. This is important for diabetics and anyone who wants to lose weight.

6. Dried apples

The dried fruit provides plenty of pectin, a dietary fiber that is broken down by beneficial gut bacteria into healthy short-chain fatty acids. In addition, dried apples, which contain sugar but no fat, are consumed in moderation (!) and are a good substitute for snacks if you want to avoid sweets. Incidentally, this also applies to other dried fruit such as apricots, dates and plums.

7. Legumes

Beans, lentils, chickpeas and co. score with fiber and minerals as well as high-quality vegetable protein, which is particularly important for vegans and vegetarians. However, not everyone can tolerate the digestive aids. Many are sensitive and get flatulence. This can be avoided by slowly getting the stomach and intestines used to it – i.e. starting with small portions and then slowly but regularly eating more.

8. Sauerkraut

The power herb is considered a real superfood for the intestines: because useful microorganisms multiply in large quantities during its production. Since not only vitamins but also valuable lactic acid bacteria are lost during heating, sauerkraut should be eaten raw and untreated if possible. The vitamin B12 it contains also makes the herb interesting for vegans. In the short term, sauerkraut acts as a mild natural laxative.

9. Kohlgemüse

It doesn’t make cabbage fat, but it does make it an intestinal-friendly food: cellulose. The water-insoluble dietary fiber is found in Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale and Co. In the intestine, cellulose binds water, making the stool softer and preventing constipation. Another big plus: the glucosinolates contained in cabbage have an anti-cancer effect.

10. Root vegetables and tubers

Cheers to the colorful crew from the earth: carrots, beetroot, celeriac, potatoes and Co. are top suppliers of dietary fiber and resistant starch. In addition, they have other valuable ingredients in their luggage such as vitamins, minerals and secondary plant substances. Reason enough to serve them up as often as possible: preferably steamed or baked in the oven.

11. Whole Grains

In order to get your fiber account in the plus, you should use the whole grain variant of cereal products such as bread, pasta or rice. Because this contains significantly more of the indigestible plant substances compared to white flour products. In addition, whole grain products provide vitamins (especially from the B group), protein and minerals (such as zinc, iron, magnesium) and are therefore not only great for the intestines, but for the whole body.