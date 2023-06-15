Lose weight: beware of the “catch-up mode”! Why you can save yourself diets

There are various crash diets such as the zero diet or juice fasting. The zero diet is all about consuming only water. Since water is known to contain no calories, the body does not absorb any calories. In the case of a juice fast, tea and fruit juices are also permitted.

The core idea behind crash diets is intensive calorie reduction. This forces the body to draw on its energy reserves to compensate for the missing deficit. Water and muscle mass in particular are often broken down, which leads to an apparent loss of weight.

Crash diets are calorie-restricted eating plans aimed at achieving extreme weight loss in the shortest amount of time. They often promise very great results within a few weeks or even days. They rely on radical restrictions in food intake, often in the form of one-sided diets or the complete avoidance of certain food groups.

Many people strive for quick fixes to their body goals. Crash diets appear to be a tempting way out. They promise a dream body in no time, without much effort or sacrifice. But how effective are crash diets and what other alternatives are there?

negative effects

It can actually be the case that after a few days or weeks the pounds on the scales just tumble and the diet shows a positive effect. As a sports scientist, however, I am very critical of such extreme diets and advise against them. The low calorie intake slows down the metabolism. Famine is signaled to the body and energy consumption is reduced to a minimum. Lack of important fats and vitamins can lead to deficiency symptoms.

In addition, there is the so-called yo-yo effect: when the diet is over and normal eating habits are resumed, the body realizes that it has more energy available again. It is now in “catch-up” mode. This causes the body to build up fat reserves to prepare for possible future crash diets. As a result, you often not only gain back the weight you lost, but probably more. I am sure that no one will be able to maintain their weight on such a diet.

Better alternatives

Instead of relying on quick fixes, the focus should be on sustainable lifestyle changes. Ultimately, it’s about developing a healthy relationship with food and supporting the body with a balanced diet and regular exercise. The key isn’t just weight loss, it’s long-term wellness and health. The gradual – in contrast to a radical cut – change in eating habits is in the foreground. Instead of relying on strict prohibitions and restrictions, it is important to make conscious decisions and practice a balanced diet.

This includes a variety of foods that provide all the necessary nutrients. This includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, protein, and staying hydrated. Of course, you can treat yourself to something sweet from time to time. Because: The dose makes the poison.

In addition to a healthy diet, stress management plays an important role in a healthy life and therefore a healthy body. Stress can have negative effects on the body and lead to various problems. Even one night of insufficient sleep can lead to elevated cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone that inhibits fat breakdown and provides the body with more energy when under stress. A study commissioned by Techniker Krankenkasse showed that constant stress can lead to exhaustion or sleep disorders. A vicious circle. It is therefore important to get enough sleep and not to use any electronic devices before going to bed in order to get a better deep sleep.

Regular physical activity and exercise are also important to keep stress levels low. In a study with several Swedish universities, the University of Basel found that moderate physical activity can have a positive effect on the subjectively perceived high level of stress in people who are under severe stress.

sports in summer

Now in summer there are a lot of sports that can be practiced in the fresh air. Above all, it is important that the fun of movement is always present. Because then it almost doesn’t matter which sport is practiced. However, what is always possible in summer is swimming. Immersing yourself in the cool water of a pool, lake or ocean can provide a pleasant cool down and instill a feeling of refreshment. And: swimming in the summer is not only refreshing, but also an excellent full-body workout: it uses almost all the muscles in the body, from the arms and shoulders to the back. The water provides a natural resistance that helps build strength and improve endurance. With every stroke through the water, the muscles are challenged and strengthened.

Another great advantage of swimming in summer is that it is easy on the joints, because the stress on the joints is significantly reduced in the water compared to many other sports. This makes swimming particularly suitable for people with joint problems or injuries. Movement in the water can promote mobility without putting excessive strain on the joints.

If swimming is too strenuous for you, you can try cycling. This endurance sport has a positive impact on cardiovascular fitness, lowers blood pressure and reduces the risk of heart disease. In addition to the health aspects, cycling enables a beautiful experience of freedom and nature. New places can be explored alone or in a group in summer. In addition, cycling also promotes a sense of community.

It offers the opportunity to join a cycling group or ride with friends and family. Through shared experiences and sharing the joy of cycling, strong social bonds and new relationships are created and the mind clears. Of course, it is important to only drive with a helmet and working lights! If possible, you should take at least one water bottle with you on bike tours to counteract the lack of fluids while riding.

Tips for long-term success

In summary, regular exercise always beats high-risk crash diets. Going to the gym five times a week and then doing nothing for the next three weeks isn’t enough to get that beach body. Continuity is the key to success here: you won’t get very far without discipline.

But not only the training plan alone is decisive, the right diet also plays a decisive role in achieving the desired shape. It’s important to realize that eating and exercising go hand in hand. A balanced diet not only supports your sporting activities, but also your entire body. True to the motto: Eating and trimming – both have to be right!