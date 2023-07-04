Home » Lose weight: HIIT instead of endurance training – even acts as a natural appetite suppressant
Health

Lose weight: HIIT instead of endurance training – even acts as a natural appetite suppressant

by admin
Lose weight: HIIT instead of endurance training – even acts as a natural appetite suppressant

If you compare the fastest 100-meter runners with the best marathon runners in the world, one thing seems clear: if you want to lose weight, you should do endurance sports. Because while the muscle-packed sprinters look like extras from a gladiator film, you would rather treat the emaciated endurance athletes to a three-course meal. And it also sounds logical: Anyone who runs for hours burns more calories than someone whose athletic appearance is over after just ten seconds. Generations of those wanting to lose weight have therefore made endurance sports their means of choice. And in fact, sport with a high calorie consumption was considered the best, even the only effective way to get rid of kilos, even among experts. But a recent study is now doing away with this traditional wisdom.

See also  The Steam Deck update is controversial, is it worthwhile to trade the life of the machine for the quietness of the game? | T Kebang

You may also like

Suicide at 33, the ex also persecutes her...

The Brain’s Role in the Yo-Yo Effect: Understanding...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

New scientific study reveals how to fight diabetes...

Prostate problems, prevention is fundamental Italpress news agency

Unlocking the Health Benefits of Helichrysum: A Guide...

comes the confirmation from the University of Ferrara

Finding Affordable and Convenient Ways to Exercise

Radio Rock Marathon for Ail Roma, 7 July...

Tumors: Cro, Franceschi at the top of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy