Lose weight in everyday life: How to burn calories all day long – without exercise

Do you want to lose weight but don’t want to endure sweaty workouts? Here you will find out how you can easily lose weight without exercising.

Do you really need to do a strenuous workout several times a week to burn calories and lose weight?

Representatives of the NEAT approach claim that this is even counterproductive and rely on another way of burning calories in everyday life. But does it really work?

Lose weight without exercise – here’s how

Most people think that you can’t lose weight without exercise. But if training isn’t fun, it’s hard to stick with it in the long term. The NEAT method wants to change that.

With NEAT you can move around in your everyday life without being under pressure to burn a lot of calories or invest a lot of time in workouts. Because it’s not just sport that burns energy, but also everyday activities.

This is NEAT

NEAT stands for “non-exercise activity thermogenesis” and means burning calories during non-athletic activity. The idea is that everyday movements like cleaning, cooking and going to the next bus or subway stop are underestimated.

Even if they are not done with the goal of burning calories, they still use energy. Instead of forcing yourself to exercise, you can easily make your everyday life more active and burn calories at the same time.

How to burn calories with NEAT

NEAT is about integrating more exercise into everyday life. You don’t have to do any workouts, just incorporate a little more exercise into your everyday life. Because many small movements can make a big difference at the end of the day.

Clean and tidy up: You also burn calories in the household. If you clean and tidy up regularly and extensively, you can burn a lot of calories.

Cook: When cooking, there are many tricks you can use to incorporate more movement – for example, walking to the pantry individually for each spice or balancing on one leg while stirring.

To play with kids: Children are real bundles of energy. Anyone who plays tag or hide-and-seek with them gets moving and burns calories.

Taking stairs and walking: Walk more often or get off a stop earlier to get more exercise. Taking the stairs instead of the elevator is also a good way to integrate more exercise into your everyday life.

Get up more often: If you have an office job, you have to somehow compensate for all the sitting. Instead of doing an hour of exercise after work, you can get up more often during work. Go to a colleague’s office instead of calling them. For home offices, standing desks are a good way to get up during working hours.

These are just a few examples of how you can increase your NEAT value. The nice thing about the principle is that you can tailor the activity to your own needs. Together with a healthy and balanced diet, you can even lose weight with NEAT.

