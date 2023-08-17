Lose weight more effectively: A piece of fruit is particularly helpful for losing belly fat

The belly fat is stubborn despite regular sports sessions? Then you should definitely eat a fruit that declares war on belly fat.

Have you made any resolutions for this summer? Have you been trying to lose belly fat but the flab just wouldn’t go away? What helps is, contrary to all expectations, soft and delicious: the sweet magic fruit banana can melt belly fat.

Belly fat is so dangerous

Rolls of fat in the middle of the body can be quite dangerous. If fat has been deposited here for years, it works like an independent organ and produces hormones that trigger inflammatory processes in the body.

Belly fat can also be to blame for high blood pressure and poor digestion. So you should exercise or – eat one or two bananas a day to lose weight.

Bananas are good for the gut

If you want to get rid of love handles, a healthy and balanced intestinal flora is essential. Bananas have the superpower of introducing good bacteria into the stomach and supporting the intestinal flora.

They boost the metabolism with vital substances such as potassium and magnesium and provide enough energy to cope well with everyday life thanks to their dietary fiber intake.

Bananas stop food cravings

Are you addicted to snacks? Bananas can help because they provide the body with a high magnesium level and at the same time leave a pleasant feeling of fullness in the stomach. This keeps you from wolfing down more calories unnecessarily.

Bananas give your workout a boost

Sure, nothing comes from nothing. For a flat stomach without love handles, you need to consciously train in addition to a balanced diet.

In order to effectively support the training and to see the first changes as quickly as possible, you should eat a banana before exercising. It is not too heavy in the stomach and is an optimal source of energy due to its sugar content.