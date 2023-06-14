Lose weight: Those who take miracle drugs also drink much less alcohol

Fighting alcohol addiction is not easy because the risk of recidivism is lifelong. So far, there are various drugs that can support addiction therapy, but with different effects. They are not a cure.

Because in Germany alone, according to the Federal Ministry of Health , around 16 percent of adult men and 11 percent of adult women consume serious amounts of alcohol. According to analyses, around 74,000 people in Germany die prematurely every year as a result of excessive consumption. The economic costs of alcohol amount to around 57 billion euros per year.

A glass of Prosecco here, a cold beer there. Alcohol is an integral part of our social life. The fact that alcohol is a dangerous drug and that the path to addiction is no further is often neglected.

Semaglutide halves alcohol consumption in rodents

A diabetes and weight loss drug now gives hope in the fight against addiction. Because researchers at the University of Gothenburg found out in a study on rodents that the administration of the active substance semaglutid reduced alcohol consumption by up to

Semaglutide hyped as a weight loss drug

Semaglutide is an active ingredient in the diabetes drug Ozempic, which has now become a lifestyle drug and is popular with Hollywood stars. Because it has a special side effect: It not only lowers blood sugar, but also curbs appetite.

Since the beginning of the year, Semaglutid has also been approved in Europe under the name Wegovy to combat obesity. Since the demand is so high, the manufacturer is now having delivery problems.

Semaglutide also prevented alcohol relapses in the study

In their study, the Swedish researchers found another important effect of semaglutide on drinking behavior: it also prevented relapsing drinking in the rodents. Alcoholics in particular often have serious relapses, in which they consume more than before.

It is not known exactly why this active ingredient has this effect. But the researchers hypothesize that semaglutide affects the reward system in the brain. “Alcohol activates the brain’s reward system, which leads to the release of dopamine,” explains Cajsa Aranäs, a participating researcher, in a press release. This has been observed in both humans and animals. “This process is blocked by the drug in mice, and according to our interpretation, this could lead to a reduction in the rewarding feeling of alcohol,” she concludes.

Does semaglutide also work in alcoholic people

Whether the effect of semaglutide in rodents can actually be transferred to humans is not certain, but possible. Especially since there have already been individual reports in the treatment of obese and alcoholic people in which the use of the preparation also led to a reduction in alcohol consumption.

“Of course there is a difference between animal and human studies, and that always has to be taken into account,” says Elisabet Jerlhag, one of the study’s authors. “But in this case, there are previous human studies that have used older versions of diabetes drugs […] showed reduced alcohol consumption in people with alcohol dependence and obesity,” she says.

Further studies on the semaglutide effect are needed

Although the study shows a good effect, more studies are needed before semaglutide can be used as a drug for alcohol addiction. However, the researchers assume that patients who are overweight and addicted to alcohol could benefit the most.