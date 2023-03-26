Lose weight without exercise and diets – who doesn’t want that? Cabbage soup diet, zero diet, chocolate diet, etc. – there are now thousands of diets that promise us true miracles overnight. However, most of them are unfortunately anything but healthy and you should rather keep your hands off them. In recent weeks, a certain drug has been celebrated by numerous stars as THE weight loss miracle par excellence. More and more people swear that they lose weight with Ozempic. But what is all the diet hype all about? Can It Really Help You Finally Reach Your Dream Weight? We will tell you the answers in our article.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescription drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, which was approved in the EU in 2023. It comes as an injection in a pre-filled pen and is injected once a week. The active ingredient semaglutide it contains promotes the release of insulin in the body, which helps to control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. Although not officially a weight control drug, some research suggests that it causes weight loss in patients.

How does Ozempic work in the body?

The active ingredient semaglutide is a so-called GLP-1 receptor agonist, which is similar to the body’s own GLP1-1. This hormone is produced in response to food intake and regulates how hungry we feel. So it lowers the blood sugar level without causing dangerous hypoglycaemia. At the same time, Ozempic ensures that the stomach empties a little more slowly, which in turn reduces our cravings for food. And that’s exactly why more and more people swear by the fact that you can lose weight with Ozempic.

Can you lose weight with Ozempic?

While Ozempic is thought to treat type 2 diabetes, it can actually lead to weight loss. You can now find more than 400 million videos with the hashtag “Ozempic” on TikTok. Some celebrities also attribute their weight loss to the drug, triggering a new diet hype. Google queries have skyrocketed in the last few days and thousands of users are raving about their weight loss successes. However, there is no such thing as a miracle cure for obesity and if you only rely on the injections without paying attention to your diet, the yo-yo effect is inevitable.

The drug is not FDA approved for weight loss, but is often prescribed and sold off-label. With off-label use, drugs that are approved for a specific disease are prescribed for a different purpose. What’s the problem with that? In some countries, including the USA, supply bottlenecks emerged after a few weeks and the drug was very difficult to get for diabetics who really need it. We personally believe that it’s not right to take medication that you don’t need.

Lose weight with Ozempic: These side effects are possible

Like most medications, Ozempic for weight loss can cause mild or severe side effects. The effects of Ozempic have only been tested in people with type 2 diabetes and are therefore more difficult to assess in healthy people. Here is a small list of the most common side effects of Ozempic for weight loss:

constipation

Diarrhea

nausea or vomiting

Severe stomach pain

fatigue

dizziness

Inflammation of the pancreas

hypoglycemia

Gallbladder diseases

Taking Ozempic to lose weight can be very dangerous, especially for people of normal weight. After all, a woman who weighs 100 pounds needs a different concentration of the drug than a man who weighs 300 pounds. Experts do not yet know whether the drug is more effective in people of normal weight and can therefore lead to more severe side effects and strongly advise against it.

Healthy eating as a better alternative to losing weight

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea just to lose a few pounds? Why should we do this when there is another way? For people who use Ozempic for weight loss, health is not the first priority and that is what makes the hype dangerous. Let your food be your medicine – we’ve all heard that saying and there’s definitely some truth to it. In order to lose weight healthily and permanently, the combination of exercise and a healthy diet is essential. For example, the best diets for 2023 will not only help us achieve our goal weight, but also improve our health. Do yourself a favor and stay away from such dangerous experiments and crash diets.