Running whether indoors or outdoors is by far the activity most practiced worldwide to activate the metabolism and lose weight, between those who prefer outdoor running and those in the safety and comfort of the home, however the dispute is always open with various theses that would indicate one practice is better than another. The truth is very different from this and although there are pros and cons, the important thing is always to move!

Treadmill or outdoor running? There is no preference for our body, unless…

In general, both exercises are effective to burn calories and lose weight and the important thing is to find the one you prefer and that best suits your needs. Running outdoorseg, it can also be a panacea for the mind lowering your stress levels more compared to an indoor runhowever, for those with joint problems, it may not be the right choice since the linear surface of the carpet would solicit them less and therefore be more suitable.

The choice of conveyor belt in general is carried out by lovers of their own comforts, at home or in the gym, immediately after training you can run in the shower and moreover, for those who do not have differentiated areas available, the new generation tools offer different ways of doing things that are also useful for strengthening other muscle groups. A choice that can therefore also be valid.

In conclusion, therefore, unfortunately it is not possible to establish which is the best means, the important thing is to do theactivities which is more pleasant to us e support it with proper nutrition to get the best results.