Home Health Lose weight with running, better outdoors or on the treadmill? Final answer
Health

Lose weight with running, better outdoors or on the treadmill? Final answer

by admin
Lose weight with running, better outdoors or on the treadmill? Final answer

It’s one of the questions that grips most runners, but now the definitive answer has arrived, you won’t believe your ears!

filter roulan (instagram photo)

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Running whether indoors or outdoors is by far the activity most practiced worldwide to activate the metabolism and lose weight, between those who prefer outdoor running and those in the safety and comfort of the home, however the dispute is always open with various theses that would indicate one practice is better than another. The truth is very different from this and although there are pros and cons, the important thing is always to move!

Treadmill or outdoor running? There is no preference for our body, unless…

running outdoors
outdoor running(instagram photo)

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Which are the best shoes for fitness: the ranking to avoid mistakes

In general, both exercises are effective to burn calories and lose weight and the important thing is to find the one you prefer and that best suits your needs. Running outdoorseg, it can also be a panacea for the mind lowering your stress levels more compared to an indoor runhowever, for those with joint problems, it may not be the right choice since the linear surface of the carpet would solicit them less and therefore be more suitable.

The choice of conveyor belt in general is carried out by lovers of their own comforts, at home or in the gym, immediately after training you can run in the shower and moreover, for those who do not have differentiated areas available, the new generation tools offer different ways of doing things that are also useful for strengthening other muscle groups. A choice that can therefore also be valid.

See also  Antonino Spinalbese, Belen's ex next to surgery: health problems for the gieffino

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>>Health and well-being in winter: spices that fight the cold

In conclusion, therefore, unfortunately it is not possible to establish which is the best means, the important thing is to do theactivities which is more pleasant to us e support it with proper nutrition to get the best results.

You may also like

Accident at work in Medicine: woman transported by...

Transplants, from this year organs also travel on...

in Piedmont medicines will be collected at the...

Atrophic maculopathy: the importance of a diet rich...

Psychopharmaceutical boom among adolescents for highs and questions...

Covid, signs of cerebral hemorrhage found in the...

Sharing cosmetics is risky: even for Meghan and...

Let’s fight for public health

Sex, for a pain-free orgasm just ‘train’ the...

Montaruli: “Yes to the enhancement of Stem subjects....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy