Lose weight with running, how many kilometers to do per day to lose weight: amazing results

Lose weight with running, how many kilometers to run a day to lose weight quickly: extraordinary results, to try absolutely!

The importance of physical activity is too often underestimated by people. To lose weight, it is important to combine exercise with a healthy diet. Among the most chosen options in the world, it is impossible not to mention the corsa. In fact, those who want to lose weight start running outdoors or on the treadmill.

Running has beneficial effects: for example, it improves the immune system and strengthens the bones. As if that weren’t enough, it tones the legs and buttocks, counteracts aging and allows the release of endorphins, thus making the man happier. But let’s try to understand how many km it would take to lose weight quickly.

Lose weight with running: how many km to do per day to lose weight

Running to lose weight is a practice that works and gives satisfactory results. According to some studies, to achieve excellent results it is not enough to do a couple of kilometers from time to time. Instead, it is necessary to have a schedule and train with great constancy, leaving the house to train even on alternate days. According to some studies, they would need one thirty kilometers of run a week to lose weight.

A person running at normal speed takes between 5 and 6 minutes to cover 1 km: doing 30 km a week this translates into 3 hours of training (the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization to stay fit). Those who want to lose weight, therefore, should run 5 km a day for 6 days a week, perhaps resting for one day. Even the thirty minutes a day of training are always those recommended by the WHO. Generally speaking, the perfect thing to do would be to cover 10km for three workouts a week – the importance of rest should also never be underestimated.