Lose weight with running, what is the best time to train: surprising answer

There’s a specific time for whatever your goal is, if you want to lose weight you’ll have to run at this time!

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

The Running is one of the most practiced and appreciated physical activities to keep fit and lose weight, however, a question that often arises among fans of this sport concerns the ideal time to train, but is there really a moment of the day when running is more effective for weight loss? The answer has finally arrived and it might leave you dumbfounded, that’s when running is most productive!

Running before lunch fires up your metabolism, this is the best time for those who want to lose weight

When it comes to weight loss it is always important to consider that the weight loss process does not depend only on physical activity, but also on a series of factors such as nutrition, rest and lifestyle. In this context, training time could more or less influence, to some extent, the effectiveness of running in promoting weight loss.

Some studies suggest that exercise in the morning or before lunch, therefore on an empty stomach, it could lead to greater oxidation of fats and consequently to greater weight loss. In fact, running on an empty stomach would force the body to use fat reserves as a source of energy, since glycogen levels are lower when fasting. However, it is important to note that this strategy may not be suitable for everyone, especially those suffering from hypoglycemia or diabetes.

However, even training in the late afternoon or in the evening brings its benefits, for those who want to increase muscle mass, in fact, it seems that this is the time capable of promoting greater performance.

However, running after a stressful day could help release tension and relax. helping to improve the psychophysical well-being as well as the physical one, in this context, therefore, it is difficult to evaluate all the pros and cons and what emerges is that the important thing is to make physical activity a pleasure and not a force, this will guarantee us a more constant routine and it is precisely in the constancy that lies the key to the best results.