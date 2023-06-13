Lose weight with the Sanu method, eliminating the 4 bad habits that make you fat

Losing weight without starving yourself is possible and desirable. Word of Luca Cioffi, nutritionist biologist and author of the book Fit with the Sanu method (Sperling & Kupfer). Where Sanu stands for Study of Food and Human Nutritiona nutritional strategy which, the expert promises, allows you to achieve your goal, from weight loss to the reduction of water retention, without having to give up the pleasure of food and the beauty of variety at the table. We leave the word to the author to find out in practice what to do to lose weight with a smile.

What are the most common bad habits at the table that make us fat or bloated with liquids?

“Eat quickly, perhaps standing up. Not carving out time to cook and therefore often consuming ready-made dishes. And then junk food and drinking little water during the day. These are the main errors that we find at the basis of an incorrect diet, causing abdominal swelling, increased water retention and weight».

How to reverse the trend?

«My advice is: chew slowly to ensure better digestion and avoid tiring the body. Forget ready-made foods, whose high salt content contributes to worsening water retention. Junk food and high-calorie snacks should also be limited given their enormous intake of simple sugars which, in addition to creating fermentation (giving bloating), cause insulin levels to soar».

Why do we tend to gain more weight in winter?

“The reason is simple: during the cold and dark season we are all lazier! We blame the rain and freezing temperatures and lock ourselves at home. Lately, the recurrence of lockdowns and quarantines has also been added to this. But remember that 30 minutes of physical activity a day is enough to improve well-being and weight.

What are the pillars and basic rules to trigger a healthy and effective weight loss process?

​“The right balance must be found, avoiding excessive restrictions. As our Mediterranean diet suggests, we should eat 5 meals every day: breakfast, snack, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, remembering to include portions of seasonal fruit and vegetables at each meal. The choice of foods is also very important. Buy wholemeal products and you will not lack the supply of essential fibers for intestinal transit. And I recommend preparing colorful dishes, with an inviting appearance and appetizing taste. Satisfying the palate helps to feel full and satisfied».

A typical day at the table to get rid of the classic 2-3 kilos too much?

​«Given that each person has his or her needs and preferences, here is a balanced menu that I would recommend. Breakfast with milk and cereals (without sugar). Mid-morning snack with a fresh fruit or a handful of dried fruit. For lunch, a plate of pasta with vegetables, accompanied by a protein source, which can be represented by chicken, fish or parmesan cheese. In the afternoon, a snack of yoghurt and fruit or an herbal tea and a piece of dark chocolate. For dinner, a second course with lean proteins, vegetables and two slices of wholemeal bread».

Are there foods that help speed up the metabolism?

​”Unfortunately or fortunately there are no foods that change the metabolism, accelerating it. Each individual has his own basal metabolic rate, influenced by many factors, such as age, gender, specific pathologies and body composition. But remember that as lean mass and muscle mass increase, energy requirements also increase, as muscle cells consume more energy than fat cells. Translated in simple terms: the more muscles we have, the more calories we will burn every day».

In this regard, what foods to bring to the table to maintain good muscle mass?

​«Never miss out on foods with a high nutritional value and say yes to unique and composite dishes. The fact is that muscles need all essential nutrients, such as carbohydrates (always preferring wholemeal ones), proteins of both animal and vegetable origin, good fats present in fish, nuts and extra virgin olive oil, as well as vitamins and mineral salts present in fruit and vegetables. Don’t neglect your water needs! Because a well-hydrated muscle is highly functional and toned».

Does excluding certain categories of table foods make sense when you’re on a diet?

​“Those who follow me on social networks know that my nutritional approach is not based on sacrifices. For me there are no foods to eliminate and banish forever. What is certain is that we must limit the quantities of some categories of food. For example processed meats, foods high in simple sugars or saturated fats, and barbecued foods, unhealthy. And if you suffer from retention, cut down on alcohol and soy sauce to see results».

