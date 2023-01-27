It’s time to move ahead of the warm season, this year the stationary bike will be the best ally for health, here’s how to make the most of it

A precious ally for our health that is often present in our homes without its importance being recognized, let’s talk about Exercise bikesone of the best known tools that it will be appropriate to dust off because its use is able to make big benefits with the least possible negative impacts on our joints. A true ally for our well-being, not only to help us lose weight but also for many other functions of vital importance.

Getting on the saddle is the best choice, here are all the benefits of training using the exercise bike

The stationary bike is a versatile piece of exercise equipment and accessible that offers numerous health benefits, use regularly a stationary bike can in fact help you lose weight but not onlythe ride on the living room bike it also helps improve stamina cardiovascular, tone leg muscles and improve posture.

If our primary goal is to lose weight it is important that the exercise on the stationary bike is performed at a sustained pace for at least 30 minutes a day and at least 3-5 times a week. After an initial “running in” period, it is possible to increase the intensity of the exercise which will also increase the amount of calories burned. To do this, it will be enough to pedal longer or faster or to increase the resistance on the wheels of our equipment.

For best resultsit is always good to repeat it, you will have to combine the exercise on the exercise bike with a balanced dietthis will help you reach your goals considerably faster, making you appreciate the effort even more.

Training on the stationary bike however it will not only help you lose weight, increasing the resistance of the machine you will also go to strengthen glutes, legs and abs while by carrying out sessions at higher speeds, cardiovascular resistance will be increased. The important thing is to start slowly and then increase the intensity as the weeks go by, perhaps establishing a mixed training plan that touches all the points while always maintaining maximum efficiency on our body.