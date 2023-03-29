If you intend to lose weight with walking, you need to know how many steps a day it takes to feel good: fantastic results.

The primavera It’s the best time to get back in shape: temperatures are rising, summer is approaching (and therefore the swimsuit fitting is now around the corner) and the days are getting longer (it’s pleasant to leave the house for a workout even in the late afternoon). However, there is a widespread belief that must be completely denied: many people think they can only lose weight with super intense workouts. Nothing more wrong: even walking regularly you can keep your weight under control.

In reality, with a precise program it is possible to lose weight even with walking. We see how many steps they are used a day to get back in shape and sculpt your body even without using weights.

Lose weight with walking, how many steps to take a day: super results

According to what was revealed by the World Health Organization, 10,000 steps a day are needed to live better and stay fit. This target, for a great many people, it can be difficult to achieve. However, a recent study has shown something different.

The research involved three thousand people over the age of 20. The results were quite interesting: whoever walks more has a greater mental and physical well-being. However, the study has highlighted a significant fact: important results can also be seen among the 5mila eh 7 miles steps per day. The coordinator of the very important study really highlighted this detail: “It is always better to exercise (even a little) rather than not do it at all”. For best results, also remember to follow a healthy and balanced diet and minimize excesses.